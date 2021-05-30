Local events let participants 'run to remember' fallen servicemembers

As soon as the pictures come out of storage, so do the emotions.
It doesn’t matter how many times Carrie Moschetto has seen the images of the men and women in uniform—some in their dress blues or greens, others in fatigues. One picture, of Lt. Col. William Schroeder, has the faded imprint of lipstick on his right cheek. That wasn’t there when she put the poster together, and Moschetto believes a loved one planted a kiss on it during an earlier event.
Some of the pictures are black and white and date back to World War II, showing fresh-faced young men with a swagger to their walk and the confidence to take on the world. Others are more recent including a photo of Lt. Col. Kevin Herrmann, 38, one of five Marines killed in a December 2018 training exercise off the coast of Japan.
The images of fathers being reunited with their children after a deployment or dads holding a toddler in each arm—those are the ones that really tug at Moschetto’s heart strings.
“They get to me every time,” she said.
But the Stafford County woman presses on, attaching the posters to sign frames so they can be displayed on Memorial Day. The haunting images are set against a royal blue background under which is written their names, ages and dates denoting when they died on active duty or in service to their country.
They’re part of a national observance called “wear blue: run to remember,” and for the first time, the group’s Quantico chapter has events in both Stafford and Fredericksburg on this Memorial Day.
Participants can walk or run along a flag-draped route from the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center at 1600 Mine Road in Stafford throughout the day on Monday. Or, they can see the posters of fallen servicemembers on display through early afternoon Monday along the Fredericksburg Canal Path, starting at Old Mill Park on Caroline Street.
At both events, a 25-foot wide banner includes the names of more than 7,000 American men and women who have died in the global war on terror since 2001.
In past years, the Quantico chapter held one event, at Stafford, which included a race with an official starting time. Monday’s events are more laid back due to COVID-19, Moschetto said. Some of those who walk, run or push strollers along the paths have family members pictured there; others don’t have a connection to the military but still participate to honor their sacrifice.
That’s exactly the point of the “wear blue: run to remember”—to bridge the gap and to make sure survivors know their loved ones haven’t been forgotten.
“The best way we can do that is to say their names,” said Moschetto, whose husband, Joe, retired last year after 25 years in the Marine Corps.
“Wear blue” is a national nonprofit that keeps its name lowercased so its mission will be bigger than the name itself. The group began in 2009 after 41 members of the 5-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, out of Fort Lewis, Wash., were killed in Afghanistan.
Two of the women who lost their husbands were avid runners—Lisa Hallett and Erin O’Connor—and they started running with other military spouses and support personnel as a way to channel their grief. The soldiers in that unit wore blue shirts under their fatigues when they exercised, so the word spread for the participants to “wear blue” during their runs.
Their efforts “turned this small group into a nationwide vision that now helps thousands heal from and work through the more challenging aspects of life during a time of war,” according to the “wear blue” website at wearbluetoremember.org.
There’s not a single paid employee in the nationwide network, which relies on people like Moschetto, who calls herself a “serial volunteer.” Another Stafford resident, Jessica Alley, directs the group’s Gold Star Race Program during the Marine Corps Marathon. She helps display the same posters that will line the canal path on Memorial Day during the marathon and the Historic Half, also in Fredericksburg.
When she runs in one of the “wear blue” races and hits the stretch where posters are displayed, she feels “an indescribable mix of sadness and gratitude.”
“My steps are no longer mine, they are theirs,” Alley wrote in an email. “We say their names as we pass each one and remember them with honor. We become the living memorial.”
After the first mile of races, volunteers with flags bearing additional names of servicemembers stand along the second mile of the route and cheer for participants.
“It is truly an incredible sight to behold,” said Alley, whose husband, Will, is active-duty Army. “You leave the solemnity of the posters and are then met with incredible support, showing that if they can survive and thrive, so can we.”
Lisa Hallett, who continues to lead the group, calls Moschetto and Alley both “fantastic” military spouses whose lives of service include supporting those still serving, those who have served and those who lost loved ones.
“The heart of any community is the beat of its volunteers, those who show up early and leave late, because their passion is the mission,” Hallett said.
Moschetto is always glad to see connections made between people who don’t know anyone who died in service, but they still want to take time on Memorial Day to remember them. She gives them a slip of paper with the servicemember’s vital information and notices how quickly people look them up online. Often, they discover they have the same birthday or went to the same high school, decades apart, or once worked in the same profession.
“It doesn’t take a lot to make a connection,” she said.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425