Local family establishes fund with Loisann's Hope House to stop homelessness before it happens

For many years, Walt Kiwall quietly observed his wife, Teresa, do what she could to help folks in danger of becoming homeless.

“It seemed logical to take that to a bigger level,” said Kiwall, who sits on the board of Loisann’s Hope House and retired in 2013 as an executive for Mary Washington Healthcare. “My idea came from her.”

The Kiwalls have committed $100,000 to establish the HOPE Fund—Housing, Opportunity, Prevention and Equity—at Loisann’s Hope House, the Fredericksburg region’s oldest family homeless shelter.

The new fund’s primary goal is to help children and families in crisis remain in their homes.

“In the past few years, [Loisann’s Hope House] has taken a hard look at homelessness in the community. What is driving it?” Kiwall said. “[We know] the best way to deal with it is to get in front of it and intervene so the family can remain in their home, because getting the home back is a much harder endeavor.”

The Kiwalls donated $50,000 to set up the fund last month, and will donate an additional $50,000 in January.