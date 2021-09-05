Local family establishes fund with Loisann's Hope House to stop homelessness before it happens

For many years, Walt Kiwall quietly observed his wife, Teresa, do what she could to help folks in danger of becoming homeless.
“It seemed logical to take that to a bigger level,” said Kiwall, who sits on the board of Loisann’s Hope House and retired in 2013 as an executive for Mary Washington Healthcare. “My idea came from her.”
The Kiwalls have committed $100,000 to establish the HOPE Fund—Housing, Opportunity, Prevention and Equity—at Loisann’s Hope House, the Fredericksburg region’s oldest family homeless shelter.
The new fund’s primary goal is to help children and families in crisis remain in their homes.
“In the past few years, [Loisann’s Hope House] has taken a hard look at homelessness in the community. What is driving it?” Kiwall said. “[We know] the best way to deal with it is to get in front of it and intervene so the family can remain in their home, because getting the home back is a much harder endeavor.”
The Kiwalls donated $50,000 to set up the fund last month, and will donate an additional $50,000 in January.
The donations, in addition to a grant from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, will support a full-time diversion specialist and a part-time housing locator to drive the work of the fund.
Loisann’s Hope House staff will identify families on the verge of homelessness through connections with local school systems and other area organizations.
The Kiwall HOPE Fund will use several intervention approaches to assist the families, including rent and utility assistance; conflict mediation with friends, family or landlords; and connection to other community services.
“This fund will target those at the front door of homelessness,” said Cait Woodward, coordinated assessment and prevention services manager for Loisann’s Hope House. “It will employ what we categorize as diversion and intervention, so there is a lower demand for shelter beds.”
Kiwall said he hopes the new fund will assist 100 people per year.
“Maybe even 200,” he said. “We’re aiming high.
“We hope our commitment will have some visibility and raise awareness,” he continued.
Loisann’s Hope House is also recruiting community support to achieve its vision of “no family homeless” by offering naming rights to its five homes—which together can house 19 families—as well as individual rooms.
Naming rights are also available for specific organization programs, such as its after-school tutoring program or career coaching program.
Those interested in exploring naming rights can get in touch with the organization at 540/371-0831 or by emailing info@loisannshopehouse.org.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele