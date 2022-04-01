Local filmmakers' #letsmakeamoviefxbg campaign underway

Anyone who has dreamed of seeing their name during the credits at the end of a film now has a chance—and it doesn’t require an investment of thousands of dollars.

In an effort to raise funds for their next project and make it simple and accessible for anyone to support the arts, local filmmakers Aaron Crocker and Justin Bridges have launched the #letsmakeamoviefxbg campaign.

One dollar will earn your name a spot in the “thank you” list during the credits for “Poison Tree,” a psychological horror movie that Crocker and Bridges plan to begin filming in Fredericksburg this summer.

Their goal is to raise $20,000 to support the project via 20,000 donors.

They’re also hoping to thank so many people that the credits roll for “Poison Tree” will break the world record for longest credits roll, an honor currently held by 2003’s “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King,” which has a nine-and-a-half-minute long credits roll.

“The $1 minimum makes it accessible,” said Crocker, an actor, writer and director who has lived in the Fredericksburg area since 2008. “There have been times in the past when I have wanted to contribute to a project, but the minimum was too high, and I wasn’t in the place where I am now.”

Crocker teamed up with Bridges, a King George County native and full-time photographer, several years ago, and the two completed their first film project, a short horror film titled “Slashed Ceiling,” in 2021.

That movie turns the slasher genre on its head by depicting a female serial killer who goes after her victims with an axe and isn’t motivated by money or a romantic relationship, but by career ambition.

“Slashed Ceiling” is making its way through the festival circuit and this year and won Best Horror Short at the L.A.-based Awesome Film Festival.

Crocker and Bridges made the film in Fredericksburg, shooting scenes at Katora Coffee downtown, a local gym and the Bowman Center.

Their follow-up feature-length film, a tale based on the 1794 poem “A Poison Tree” by William Blake about a couple who can’t escape the pull of the past, will also shoot in Fredericksburg.

“It will open with a shot of the train going over the train bridge,” Bridges said.

It was actually a picture he took of the train bridge that motivated Bridges to take up photography as a business four years ago.

He posted the image on a Facebook group and received requests to purchase a print of the image. The only problem was, he didn’t have any.

“That inspired me to go out and buy a camera,” Bridges said.

He started a full-time wedding photography business, JB Concepts, and then ventured into videography, teaming up with several local musicians to make music videos.

However, opportunities dried up during the spring 2020 pandemic shutdown, so when Crocker—who he’d met through Facebook—reached out to say, “Let’s make a movie,” Bridges was on board right away.

“I just want to make Aaron’s story look as cool as possible,” he said, noting that he’s inspired by the directing of Stanley Kubrik and cinematography of Roger Deakins, who is known for collaborations with the Coen brothers and Sam Mendes.

Crocker has published several books but said he has always visualized his writing as film and that the horror genre, especially, has been a salvation and outlet for him.

As a child, Crocker experienced trauma and wasn’t able to relate to much childhood fiction.

“Stuff like ‘The Babysitters Club’ and the ‘American Girl’ books—I didn’t find it relatable and dark enough for what I went through,” he said.

But books like “Firestarter” by Stephen King and “Flowers in the Attic” by V.C. Andrews helped him both process his trauma and escape from it.

“Horror is supposed to make our lives more palatable,” Crocker said. “It was survival for me. I hope to give back to the genre that really saved me.”

In “Slashed Ceiling,” Crocker started to find his directorial voice and he’s hoping to smooth it out in “Poison Tree.”

Crocker and Bridges have already cast the movie with actors hailing from Washington, D.C., Washington state, Maryland and Virginia. There will be a handful of extra roles for locals, which the filmmakers will cast closer to filming.

The pair kicked off the #letsmakeamoviefxbg campaign in February and have garnered about $2,000 so far, they said.

They’ve started canvassing downtown businesses, as well. Businesses that donate a minimum of $100 to the project get to appear in a promotional video shot by Crocker and Bridges, which they’ll post on all their social media platforms.

Katora and Biliken’s Smokehouse are among a handful of businesses that have contributed so far.

“Our aim is to bring positivity through film to Fredericksburg and Stafford County, and we hope to raise community awareness and involvement with our indie production,” Crocker said.

To contribute to the campaign or find out more about the project, visit the film’s Facebook page at facebook.com/poisontreethemovie or follow @letsmakeamoviefxbg on Instagram.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.