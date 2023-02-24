Inflation continues to be a financial drain, but not at local gas pumps.

The price of gas in the Fredericksburg area dropped 16 cents in the past week, lowering the average cost for a gallon of regular to $3.07, according to Friday’s update by the auto club AAA.

The local drop in the price of gas this week by far outpaced the drop nationwide (6 cents) and statewide (7 cents), as well as the other five metropolitan areas on AAA’s list.

Only the Norfolk area, at $3.04, has a lower average price than Fredericksburg.

The national price was $3.38 on Friday, while the state average price was $3.17, according to AAA.

Gas prices are well below last month and a year ago.

Locally, a month ago gas cost $3.40, and the average price at the pump was $3.45 a year ago.

There is a potential fly in the ointment: demand for gas has been increasing, and domestic stocks are decreasing. If that trend continues, AAA warns, “drivers may see an end to future pump price drops.”