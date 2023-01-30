Local gas prices keep rising

Monday marked five straight weeks of climbing gas prices.

Local gas prices hit an all-time high of $4.97 a gallon in June, and gradually dropped until the end of 2022. But that trend reversed once the calendar flipped to 2023.

The average national price for a gallon of regular gas hit $3.50 on Monday, up eight cents in the past week and 33 cents in the past month, AAA reported. Virginia’s average gas price also jumped eight cents in the past week, and is up 37 cents in the past month, and and 23 cents higher than a year ago.

Locally, the average price for gas was $3.42 Monday, up three cents in the past week and 44 cents in the past month. A year ago, the price of Fredericksburg-area gas stood at $3.19.

"January's weather was relatively mild in much of the nation, which led to more drivers hitting the road,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a news release. “However, a return of wintery conditions in February may see a revival of seasonal driving patterns," said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, "but with the cost of oil stubbornly hovering around $80 per barrel, drivers probably won't catch a big break at the pump over the next week or two."

In a Monday blog, the online fuel tracker Gasbuddy attributed the rising prices to retailers passing along the "rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner.”

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan sounded pessimistic in the blog about the direction of gas prices.

“There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting February 5th.”