Local groups continue humanitarian efforts for Ukraine

Two local groups have raised money for humanitarian needs and collected medical supplies, including ambulances, for the war-torn country of Ukraine.

While Fredericksburg’s sister–city associations and local artists teamed up to raise $24,000 for three charities working in Ukraine, LifeCare Medical Transports of Stafford County has been part of a nationwide effort to get ambulances and equipment there.

“It is truly a humbling experience to see so many agencies in our area and across the nation reaching out to help,” said Kevin Dillard, LifeCare’s president and CEO. “That is what EMS is all about. Helping those in need.”

Craig Vasey chaired the Fredericksburg sister-city effort, known as FXBG4Ukraine, and noted the same spirit. His wife, Wendy, worked to coordinate the effort with Betsy Glassie, who had the idea to create a fundraiser with donated artwork.

Thirty artists from the region donated pieces for the online and live auctions while others contributed food, time and financial support. The efforts raised $24,000 which was split equally among Doctors without Borders, Save the Children and World Central Kitchen.

Because the funds were donated on “Giving Tuesday,” Nov. 29, they were eligible for matching gifts from other sponsors. That resulted in the $24,000 proceeds from Fredericksburg being turned into $72,000 worth of donations.

“It was an extra bonus to our efforts and a thrilling opportunity,” Craig Vasey said.

Meanwhile, LifeCare’s Dillard and Chris Manson of OSF HealthCare have worked since March to collect medical equipment for Ukraine, including three ambulances which LifeCare is donating.

LifeCare also has been the staging ground for other contributions. Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad donated medical supplies while Wintergreen Fire & Rescue and Stuarts Draft Fire Department gave an emergency department bed, 36 sets of firefighting turnout gear including safety air packs and 20 sets of new tire chains.

LifeCare continues to accept donations. For more information, contact kdillard@lifecare94.com.