Local groups form human rights coalition for the Rappahannock Regional Jail

“This is new,” he said. “We are concerned. We figured we would come together and do something about this.”

Petway said the coalition will ask jail leadership to establish an Inmate Liaison Commission, which would include members of the coalition, jail staff and representatives from each pod. He said there is a model for this kind of group at a facility in New York.

The commission will also ask that the jail prepare a list of inmates who are eligible for early release under Virginia’s COVID-19 Early Release Plan.

According to the plan, inmates of local and regional jails are eligible if they have a calculated and confirmed good time release date, have not been convicted of a class 1 felony or sexually violent crime, have no pending criminal charges, have a viable home plan and a low risk of recidivism.

Melvin Allen, a coalition member representing the Stafford County NAACP branch, said the group also plans to ask the jail whether it is in compliance with the Virginia Department of Corrections’ guidance concerning good time awards for state-responsible inmates of local and regional jails.