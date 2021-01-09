Local health officials ramp up COVID-19 vaccine efforts

“I understand the urgency, and I think part of it is that people want this done, and they want to get past COVID,” Saitta said, “and so do we.”

‘GET SHOTS IN ARMS’

Carol Long, a geriatric care consultant in Fredericksburg, said people have been “frustrated with the overall lack of information” from local and state health officials.

“For older adults who have been pent up in their homes for months, and people in long-term care settings, the vaccine cannot come soon enough,” Long said.

She has followed information on the Virginia Department of Health website that notes how many doses were distributed to localities and how many were administered. Like Mary Henderson, she wanted to know what progress was being made—and Long also wondered why there was such a lag between the distribution and administration.

As of Friday, Virginia had received 481,550 doses but administered only 148,909 of them. The website explained that the difference may be because large quantities are delivered with the idea they’ll be given out in seven to 10 days. Also, providers have up to three days to enter the immunization data into the system.