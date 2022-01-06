Local hospitals 'being overwhelmed' with COVID patients

With more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic—and the worst omicron surge still likely to come—Mary Washington Healthcare officials are worried about the crisis they’re facing and asking for the public’s help.
Not necessarily by donating food for health-care workers or posting signs about their value, although the measures are appreciated, said Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer. But if people really want to support those who are burned out after almost two years of treating COVID-19 patients, she said the best thing they can do is to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and encouraging others to do the same—and by staying out of hospitals unless they absolutely need emergency care.
“If you’re having a medical emergency, come to the emergency department,” Dohmann said during Wednesday night’s virtual town hall. “But if it’s not a medical emergency, there’s other places you can get care. We’re not telling you we don’t want you, but we’re trying to say we’ve got some scarce resources and we’re trying to do the best we can for the sickest people in our community.”
In addition to asking those with mild symptoms to stay at home and not come to emergency rooms for COVID-19 tests, MWHC leaders suggested people who have the virus monitor their own oxygen levels at home with a pulse oximeter. The device costs about $20, fits over a fingertip and measures oxygen saturation in the blood.
Normal ranges are above 95 percent, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer at MWHC. People with serious health problems who also develop COVID should seek emergency care if their oxygen levels drop below 90 percent, he said. Young, healthy people who have the virus probably could wait until their rates hit about 87 percent, he said.
The self-monitoring suggestion underscores the dire situation hospital officials are facing locally and nationwide. An ongoing staffing crisis, the fifth surge in virus cases—and worst in terms of sheer volume—and this week’s snowstorm, which hit the Fredericksburg region particularly hard, have created a “constellation of factors … that really have put extraordinary pressure on our health system,” said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare.
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center is feeling the same pinch, for similar reasons, and is dealing with its highest number of COVID-19 patients. Interim hospital CEO Beth Matish said staff members are falling ill from the omicron variant due to "continued reluctance of some in the community to heed our calls to take this virus seriously.”
She also said vaccine hesitancy and the lack of masking and social distancing is bringing even more people into hospitals.
“We all need to work together to address this pandemic,” she wrote in an email Thursday. “Until we have this surge under control, we ask the community [to] help us alleviate the rush on our emergency rooms.”
For months, medical teams have had to weigh the volume of COVID-19 patients against the number of people scheduled for medically necessary procedures, said Newman.
When patients with COVID-19 hit record highs this week—fluctuating between 120 and 140 people daily at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital—other elective surgeries have to be delayed because there’s not enough staff to go around, Newman said. During the last peak of virus cases in January 2021, there were about 115 people hospitalized in the Fredericksburg area’s three hospitals.
“This whole situation is exceeding our capacity to care for people the way we would like to,” Newman said. “We would never want to withhold any kind of treatment for anybody, if possible, but we are being overwhelmed.”
Those watching MWHC's town hall on Facebook asked if MWHC had considered activating its field hospital, which was set up almost two years ago in a portion of the parking garage at Mary Washington Hospital. It was designed as a triage center where providers would access and treat those who didn’t need hospitalization, then admit those with more serious cases.
The space is still available, but there aren’t people to staff it, McDermott said. Officials also had discussed setting up a mass community testing center in the space—considering the shortage of at-home rapid tests and the difficulty in securing appointments at providers—but nixed the idea for the same reason.
“We don’t have the staff to run a mass testing center for our community right now,” McDermott said. “All of our staff are caring for hospitalized inpatients in our acute care areas.”
He fears the numbers will grow even more as those who were exposed during family gatherings and parties on New Year’s Eve won’t have worsening symptoms—and require hospital care—for another 10 days or two weeks.
“I wish I could say that we are at the peak of it, but I do think the holiday surge is still ahead of us,” McDermott said.
Also during the town hall, MWHC officials tried to debunk some of the misinformation circulating on both ends of the vaccination spectrum. After one follower posted during the town hall that natural immunity—achieved by getting the virus—was better than vaccination, Newman said they’re hearing about people getting COVID three or four times, so “unfortunately, natural immunity is not long lasting.”
But at the same time, the “durability and immunity” from vaccines is still an unknown, he said, especially as mutations arise. That’s why public health officials encourage booster shots. McDermott said a vaccine is like showing your body a picture of COVID-19 so it knows what to fight. But over time, the memory might fade and “getting a booster is just showing our bodies a picture again, refreshing our memories,” McDermott said.
At Spotsylvania, Matish stressed that vaccination, including boosters for those eligible, is the most effective protection against the virus.
Regular charts on MWHC’s website show the number of hospitalized patients and how many are vaccinated and unvaccinated. When the charts began in the fall, the overwhelming majority of people in the hospital had not been inoculated, but that has changed as the highly contagious omicron variant has spread to more people.
Vaccines are designed to reduce the severity of the disease, and McDermott said those who are vaccinated and boosted hopefully have milder cases. Newman said the unvaccinated do tend to “have worse outcomes, the highest rates of death and the highest rates of ending up in intensive care.” He said while individual cases vary, depending on a person’s underlying conditions, “there’s no question the unvaccinated are faring far, far worse than the vaccinated.”
However, he provided words of caution, especially for people who are vaccinated and have significant risk factors—and simply being age 65 and over is a factor.
“Don’t assume you’re bulletproof and go out without a high-quality mask or think, I was vaccinated 9 months ago, I’m going to be fine,” Newman said. “It’s true [omicron] does appear to be a little less severe in whole, but since it’s so much more contagious and four- and five-fold as many people are getting sick, our health system is getting overwhelmed worse than any other time during the pandemic. So please be safe and don’t assume because you’re wearing a mask or you’re vaccinated that you’re safe because it’s not true.”
