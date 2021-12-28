Local hospitals temporarily halt use of monoclonal antibodies against COVID-19

Patty Dye of Hartwood got a monoclonal antibodies treatment at Mary Washington Hospital on Christmas Eve—the day after HHS announced the ineffectiveness of certain brands. She knew nothing of the announcement and expected it to be the miracle drug she’d heard about.

When she was not feeling better within two days, as providers said she would, she called the clinic on Monday and found out it was closing.

“I have nothing negative to say about the health care workers because they are fabulous and I kept thanking them for being there. There’s no negativity here” toward them, Dye said. “I just felt like they dropped the ball on the communication part of it.”

She was so “optimistic and hopeful” that her symptoms would improve dramatically as she dealt with back pain (from the infection settling in her lungs), nausea, vomiting and weakness.

“But then it didn’t happen and on Monday, I felt like a horse was kicking me in the back,” she said. “You think you’re crazy, being psychosomatic and wondering, why am I the only one not getting better?”