Local hospitals temporarily halt use of monoclonal antibodies against COVID-19

Mary Washington Healthcare providers are temporarily losing a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19—the use of monoclonal antibodies—because federal officials have determined the current treatments aren’t effective against the omicron variant.
MWHC announced Monday it will close its clinic this week after exhausting current supplies and remain closed until new federal guidance and options are available. It started using the treatment more than a year ago and was the “most successful health care system in the state” to do so, Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer, said in January 2021.
The therapy boosts a person’s own immune system by infusing millions of laboratory-made proteins to fight off harmful invaders such as the virus. Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital will have given out 2,800 doses of the monoclonal antibodies by the time the clinic closes, said Lisa Henry, associate vice president of communications.
Because the treatment targeted those who were at high risk for developing serious cases—due to age or underlying health issues—the antibodies were given in an outpatient setting and designed to keep people out of the hospital.
Without them, and in the midst of record-breaking case numbers and positivity rates locally, Newman anticipates “increased hospitalizations with the omicron variant until a new treatment option is available,” he stated in an update to staff Monday.
The timing couldn’t be worse, as local cases have set records in recent days and the local positivity rate, which measures the number of positive cases against all tests taken, has been over 20 percent since Friday. In addition, Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Lee’s Hill Emergency Room “are seeing record numbers [as] other hospitals are on EMS diversion,” Henry said. “It is unclear how long the omicron variant will last, but the transmissibility is quite alarming.”
Based on the current curve of hospitalizations, Henry expects patient counts in January 2022 to exceed the previous all-time pandemic highs from January 2021.
Meanwhile, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center will make adjustments to its monoclonal antibodies clinic and offer a different treatment which has been effective against omicron, said Nathan Irwin, chief operating officer. Its clinic has operated since October on a much smaller scale than MWHC’s and has treated more than 50 patients in recent months.
“Demand in the community is extremely strong,” he said. “Starting last week, we have expanded our clinic to run three days a week.”
There are several different types of monoclonal antibodies and all local hospitals had been using ones that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said last week were not effective against omicron.
Patty Dye of Hartwood got a monoclonal antibodies treatment at Mary Washington Hospital on Christmas Eve—the day after HHS announced the ineffectiveness of certain brands. She knew nothing of the announcement and expected it to be the miracle drug she’d heard about.
When she was not feeling better within two days, as providers said she would, she called the clinic on Monday and found out it was closing.
“I have nothing negative to say about the health care workers because they are fabulous and I kept thanking them for being there. There’s no negativity here” toward them, Dye said. “I just felt like they dropped the ball on the communication part of it.”
She was so “optimistic and hopeful” that her symptoms would improve dramatically as she dealt with back pain (from the infection settling in her lungs), nausea, vomiting and weakness.
“But then it didn’t happen and on Monday, I felt like a horse was kicking me in the back,” she said. “You think you’re crazy, being psychosomatic and wondering, why am I the only one not getting better?”
Dye is a retired teacher who also has a type of kidney disease. She was vaccinated, but had not gotten a booster shot. Her husband also caught COVID at the same time, but had gotten a booster shot and only had the sniffles, she said.
Cindy and James Christopher are examples of how effective the monoclonal antibodies treatment can be. The Spotsylvania County couple run a construction company and have faced a raft of medical issues this fall and winter.
Just as they learned his rapid and recent weight loss was caused by Stage 4 cancer of the esophagus with tumors in other places, both caught COVID-19. Both had been vaccinated.
In yet another strange display of how the virus affects people differently, she was impacted the most.
“Within two days, I couldn’t get up and move, that’s how sick I was,” she said. “He had a few sniffles, a low-grade fever and felt a little tired, but my God, he has Stage 4 cancer. COVID didn’t hit him nearly as hard as it hit me.”
Both got infusion treatments at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in mid-October. Cindy Christopher raved about all aspects of the process, starting with the moment clinic coordinator Shanna Kahn brought down a wheelchair to pick her up and quickly get her to the infusion center with minimal exposure to others.
Health care workers made her feel so comfortable, Cindy Christopher later returned with doughnuts—after she quickly rebounded from her infection, as the treatment was designed to do.
James Christopher continues to visit job sites every day and maintains his upbeat, positive outlook on life. He called the infusion “Trump’s cocktails” because it’s the same treatment the former president received after he became infected.
Cindy Christopher is a former nurse and she’s concerned about how many more people may end up in the hospital if the monoclonal antibodies aren’t available.
Likewise, during an interview in mid-December, Dr. Jorge Dolojan, a pulmonologist at Spotsylvania Regional, called it a “wonderful option to have in the outpatient arena,” especially after witnessing almost two years’ of virus devastation.
“If you’ve ever seen somebody who’s been quite ill, this disease is devastating, the malaise, fatigue, generalized weakness, the nausea, the vomiting, the incessant coughing and the shortness of breath and, of course, the hypoxia, [low oxygen level], which is what leads to admission,” he said. “Anyone would rather cut off the disease at the very beginning rather than have it advance to being admitted and possibly undergoing mechanical ventilation and the trauma associated with that, for the patient and the family.”
