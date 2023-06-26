UPDATE (11:22 a.m.): All lanes have been reopened.

Original Post

A crash has closed southbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported at 9:30 a.m.

All southbound local lanes are closed near the U.S. 17 exit. Traffic can pass the closed lanes and crash by using the three inside "through" lanes.

The off-ramp exit from southbound I-95 to U.S. 17 remains open. The on-ramp from southbound U.S. 17 to I-95 southbound also remains open.

VDOT says southbound I-95 traffic approaching the U.S. 17 exit cannot enter the local lanes to travel through to access the State Route 3 exit in Fredericksburg. Southbound I-95 traffic seeking Route 3 can use the Centreport Parkway exit or exit 126 in Spotsylvania to use U.S. 1 and access Route 3.

VDOT also is adjusting signal timing with heavier demand at alternate interchanges and along U.S. 1 in the Fredericksburg area.