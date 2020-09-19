Local legislators urge support for Falun Gong in China

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several Fredericksburg-area legislators recently signed a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo asking for “forceful and sustained action by the United States” to help end the 21-year-long persecution of Falun Gong by the Chinese Communist Party.

Dels. Mark Cole, R–Spotsylvania; Buddy Fowler, R–Hanover; Nick Freitas, R–Culpeper; and Sen. Scott Surovell, D–Mount Vernon, joined more than four dozen Virginia legislators in endorsing the letter. It urges Pompeo to pressure China to cease the campaign of torture and the non-consensual organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners, according to Tiny Tang, a Falun Gong follower who lives in Northern Virginia.

Falun Gong is a spiritual and meditation discipline with the main tenet being the practice of virtue. It is practiced in more than 100 countries by more than 100 million people, including in Virginia. A number of survivors of the persecution reside in the state, according to Tang.

The letter from state legislators to Pompeo stated, in part, “In China, people are risking their lives to raise awareness of the truth. We are writing in solidarity with the survivors and those who can no longer speak for themselves. We ask for your leadership, and the considerable leverage of the United States, to ensure that next year we are not observing 22 years of persecution.”