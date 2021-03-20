Local man develops software to help child care centers meet families' changing needs

For many families, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a disruption in their normal schedules.

Instead of going to work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., many parents have been working from home part-time or full-time. School-age children may be in school only two days a week, for shorter hours, instead of a full five days.

All of this means that child care needs have changed for many area families in the last year.

“Before COVID, day cares were focused on serving people who work typically 9–5,” said Tom Callahan, who owns two local child care facilities—the Callahan Learning Centers in Spotsylvania County and Locust Grove. “They were built to open up so people can go work, work from, say, 8–6, and then come home and want their children. Now with COVID, many people are at home part of the week and at work part of the week.”

Callahan, who lives in Spotsylvania, developed Childcare Seer, a child care management software that helps centers meet the flexible and changing needs of families. The two Callahan Learning Centers have been using the software since August and Callahan just made it available for purchase by other facilities.