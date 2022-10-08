Local, national doctors brace for potentially severe flu season

Maybe you’ve seen the commercial with the wily predator, walking through a restaurant, down the street and into a hospital, telling everybody not to worry because “I’m just the flu.”

The advertisement shows a wolf in sheep’s clothing and suggests the flu is more than the harmless inconvenience the animal wants viewers to believe it is. Health care professionals are ringing the same bell about the seriousness of the flu amid concerns that a tough season may lie ahead.

“Because of the low spread of flu last year, people do not have the immunity built up to provide some level of protection against the influenza virus,” said Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, director of the Rappahannock Area Health District. “There is a good chance we will see a high number of flu cases as well as more cases of serious illness.”

The local health district covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Like other areas across the state and nation, the RAHD saw fewer flu cases in the last two years, primarily because people took measures to avoid another respiratory illness, COVID-19.

Wearing masks, avoiding crowds and being extra-vigilant about washing hands created a situation Dr. M. Stephen Mandell Jr., senior medical director of Mary Washington Healthcare, had never experienced in more than 30 years of practice.

“We haven’t seen a time where we went two seasons without having any significant influenza,”’ he said. "The population is going to be at a higher risk to see it this year than we were last year."

Mandell, Obasanjo and other medical professionals were part of panel in Washington discussing a potentially severe flu season, and they all offered the same recommendation.

“Be vaccinated, be vaccinated, be vaccinated,” Mandell said.

New data released last week by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases showed that less than half of American adults—49%—plan to get vaccinated. In addition, more than 1 out of every 5 people who are at higher risk for complications said they won't get a flu shot.

"That's a dangerous risk to take," said Patsy Stinchfield, who moderated the NFID panel held in the nation's capital last week. She's a registered nurse with 44 years of experience. "Flu is not just a bad cold. In fact, the word 'just' and 'flu' should never be in the same sentence."

'TRAGIC DEATH'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tries to assess the burden of flu in the United States but notes that it can vary widely from season to season, and it's difficult to measure because the flu does not have to be reported to local health departments.

Estimates are gleaned from medical visits. Between 2010 and 2020, the CDC estimated the flu sickened more than 14 million people, hospitalized as many as 710,000 and killed between 12,000 and 52,000 people each year.

It has some of the same symptoms as COVID-19: fever and chills, cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue and gastrointestinal issues.

Exposure to the flu usually results in a quicker onset of symptoms than COVID, which can take up to 14 days to develop. Those with compromised immune systems and underlying issues, with heart, lung or their weight, tend to be more susceptible to both conditions, according to health care officials.

There are a couple key differences between the flu and COVID-19, however. While COVID strikes older people much harder and leads to more deaths, "when it comes to flu, we see the most severe outcomes in the very young and very old," said Allison Balmes–John, public information officer with the local health district.

A 2018 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that children under 18 are more than twice as likely to get the flu than adults 65 and older. The "attack rate," as it's known, is 9.3% for ages 17 and under; 8.8% for ages 18–64; and 3.9% for ages 65 and over.

"Kids are the more likely contributors of passing things around," Mandell said, adding that older adults catch the flu when they hug their grandchildren and then may develop more serious illnesses.

There's been one flu-related fatality in Virginia this year: a child under age 5 from the state's central region, which includes Richmond and surrounding areas.

"This tragic death reminds us that flu can be a very serious disease, especially in the very young, the elderly, and those with chronic medical problems," Colin M. Green, the state’s health commissioner, said when the child's death was reported in August.

PREGNANT WOMEN AT RISK

Pregnant woman also are at higher risk from the flu, said Dr. Scott Walker, an OB/GYN of Pratt Medical Group with HCA Healthcare.

While simply being pregnant tends to impact a woman's immune system, the more serious concern is that flu will develop into pneumonia. Pregnant women can have a higher rate of what Walker calls "respiratory compromise" when they get the flu because they already have their uterus pushing against their diaphragm.

"That limits their breathing to begin with, and when you add pneumonia on top of that, that can become very worrisome," Walker said.

During the NFID panel, Dr. Tamika Auguste, an OB/GYN with Medstar Washington Hospital Center, noted that flu vaccination rates for pregnant women across the country have dropped from 58% to 50% in recent years.

"This cannot be a trend that we want to see," she said.

Walker believes people who had concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines don't harbor the same issues with flu shots because they've been around for half a century and research has shown they're safe for mothers-to-be and babies.

"There are always people who won’t do the flu shots, they don’t believe in them, they don’t want them," Walker said. "But I think the majority still follow the recommendations for getting influenza vaccine."

CDC recommends flu shots for anyone age 6 months and over. There are high-dose vaccines meant to provide extra protection for those age 65 and over.

With pregnant women, the flu shots provide a two-for-one benefit, Auguste said, as antibodies are passed along to the fetus.

SHOTS IN BOTH ARMS

On the subject of twofers, health care professionals are recommending that people who haven't gotten the COVID-19 bivalent booster, which protects against the newer omicron strains of the virus, get the vaccine at the same time as their annual flu shot.

"Roll up both your sleeves and get vaccinated against both," said Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. "If you chose not to do that, please remember to get that second vaccine. A vaccine deferred is unfortunately a vaccine not received."

Getting both vaccines might mean patients feel temporary discomfort in each arm, but there's no evidence the COVID vaccine interferes with the flu shot or any another, according to the CDC.

At last week's NFID press conference, members of the panel practiced what they preached and got both vaccines. Some held up their COVID shot record in one hand and a sign saying, "I # FIGHT FLU FOR MY FAMILY" in the other.

Dr. Jeb Teichman, a retired pediatrician from Kentucky, went with another image. His goal was to "put a face on influenza."

He talked about his son, Brent, a healthy 29-year-old who had no chronic health conditions when he developed flu complications in November 2019. His father said his "classic flu symptoms" of sore throat, cough and fever morphed into trouble breathing.

Brent Teichman's cause of death was listed as multilobar pneumonia, meaning lobes in both lungs were involved, but his father recognized the initial culprit.

"After 30-plus years as a pediatrician, I know influenza when I see it," he said. "There's a hole in our hearts that will never heal."

Getting a flu shot was on Brent's to-do list that fall, but he never got it done. In his obituary, his family asked friends to get their flu shot in lieu of sending flowers.

"As we all know, it's not just the flu, it can take the life of a healthy young person and it did, it took my son," Teichman said as those around him wiped their eyes. "For all those who are vaccine hesitant, do it for all those who love you so they won’t walk the path that we and many other families in America walk."