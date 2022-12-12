Local nonprofit to hold fashion show to help children and families affected by cancer

Moriah Richardson spent many Christmases in the hospital, but even so, it was her favorite holiday, her mom Sharday recalled.

The family would do everything they could to make the season special for the girl, who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer when she was just 2 years old.

Moriah died in 2013, two weeks before her fifth birthday. In her honor, the family formed the Forever Moriah Foundation, which grants celebration and birthday party wishes for terminally ill children in the Fredericksburg region—especially at Christmas.

"Moriah loved Christmas, so that's a season when our organization tries to do as much as possible to help families in this battle," Sharday Richardson said. "We spent a lot of time in the hospital for the holidays, so we know how it feels."

This year, the Forever Moriah Foundation will host a new event to raise seasonal cheer and funds for childhood cancer research. "Runway to Hope" is a Christmas charity fashion show, to be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at Spotsylvania Towne Centre, that will feature as models children ages 2 to 16 who are either in treatment for cancer, in remission, or walking in honor of a sibling who passed away.

The children will model holiday attire that they chose from Belk or Macy's, Richardson said.

The fashion show will be paired with the Forever Moriah Foundation's annual toy drive, which collects toys to be donated to Inova Fairfax Hospital, Children's National Hospital in Washington, VCU Medical Center in Richmond and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington.

There will be a gift card raffle for everyone who donates a toy, as well as a photo booth and holiday craft- and card-making stations at the event. Princesses and superheroes provided by the Alexandria-based Fantastical Characters Company will be walking the stage with the children, Richardson said.

Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Mielle Organics, Macy's and Belk are sponsoring the fashion show along with the Forever Moriah Foundation.

Richardson said she had planned a charity fashion show before the pandemic but had to put those plans on hold.

"We're just really excited to be able to do it now," she said. "To be able to do this in [Moriah's] honor—I couldn't ask for anything else for Christmas. The gift that I give to myself is giving back to these kids."

For more information about the event, visit the foundation's website at forevermoriah.org.