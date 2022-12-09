Local officer dies in King George car crash

A longtime area law enforcement officer was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in King George County.

Kenneth W. Blevins Sr., 66, died in a crash in the area of State Route 3 and Indiantown Road, police said. Details about the incident were not available as of Friday afternoon.

Blevins spent 42 years in law enforcement, most recently in a part-time capacity with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office since 2013. His part-time duties included providing courthouse security and transporting prisoners.

He started his career with the Department of Corrections in the 1980s before moving on to the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office and the Aquia Harbour Police Department.

Blevins worked with the Stafford County, Spotsylvania and Orange County sheriff’s offices before being named the police chief for the Town of Colonial Beach in 2002. He kept that position until the end of 2012 before retiring and rejoining the Spotsylvania department. He also served as a volunteer firefighter.

For much of the past year, Blevins cared for his wife of 47 years, Rose Marie Blevins, who died in August after a battle with cancer. The couple had three children, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, according to Rose Blevins’ obituary.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Liz Scott said Blevins was her patrol captain when she joined the department in 1996. She said Blevins always treated people right and was always willing to give sound advice when asked.

Scott said the courthouse was shut down for about 20 minutes Thursday so officials could inform Blevins’ co-workers and other courthouse employees about his death.

“I know it’s cliché, but he was really a cop’s cop and a great guy,” Scott said. “He was loved and respected by so many, and his loss is a terrible one for us and others in this area.”