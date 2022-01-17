Local officials stress importance of education, voting rights at King holiday event

The Spotsylvania County Branch of the NAACP and the #ENOUGH! organization was scheduled to hold a conversation about voting rights on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge on Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg Monday.
The event was set to honor the slain civil rights leader on a holiday dedicated to his memory.
But the winter storm that swept through the Fredericksburg region on Sunday caused the groups to alter their plan. Although a few braved the cold weather for a brief appearance at the bridge Monday, the discussion was held virtually instead.
Voting rights at the national and state levels were a major part of the discussion, but some panelists preferred to keep the conversation focused on local issues such as public education.
Three members of the Spotsylvania County School Board were on hand as they expressed frustrations in dealing with a new conservative majority. Nicole Cole, a Black woman who recently began her first term as the Battlefield District representative, said her tenure has become “overwhelming” after just one regular meeting.
“They have taken the power and they are attacking and planning and have planned to dismantle our public school system,” Cole said. “So we need the community to engage to understand what’s happening and what they can do in order to create a barrier to that happening.”
Cole began her comments with a quote from King that stated “the function of education is to teach one to think intensively and critically. Intelligence plus character, that is the goal of true education.”
The Spotsylvania School Board voted 4-3 last week to fire Superintendent Scott Baker. But Cole and Chancellor District representative Dawn Shelley said during the forum Monday that they’re concerned firing Baker may be just the beginning.
Cole said that some members of the Republican Party on local boards and commissions have a “new energy” and are determined to undermine public schools. She said the community needs to be the “eighth person on our board in order to impact and put pressure on the majority that we currently have who are doing things that are not in the interest of our school children.”
“Protecting our voting rights is priority No. 1 statewide and nationally,” Cole said. “Our second priority—and we need to be able to make sure that we are working on both—is preserving our system of public education, which is being attacked very aggressively.”
Salem District representative Lorita Daniels was also on hand. Daniels expressed concern that Black history may be suppressed in public schools after new Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order immediately after his inauguration Saturday “ending the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, in public education.”
“I know MLK would not want our history put under a rug,” Daniels said.
A Spotsylvania resident asked U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat who represents the 7th District, what she could do to ensure Black history is taught in schools. Spanberger noted that those decisions are typically made at the local level and that it is atypical that Youngkin made it a state issue.
Spanberger said she’ll continue to advocate for issues that are concerning to minorities.
“The work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pulled together a coalition of people of conscience, a coalition of people focused on the value and importance of our collective civic engagement,” Spanberger said.
Spanberger and others also discussed two federal voting rights bills—HR 1 and HR 4.
HR 1, also called the For the People Act, aims to expand voting rights, change campaign finance laws to reduce the influence of money in politics, ban partisan gerrymandering and create new ethics rules for federal officeholders.
HR 4 is also known as the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It is proposed legislation that would modify the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
“In 2021, 18 states enacted 30 different voter suppression laws and we see that the courts continue to have an assault on the Voting Rights Act,” Spanberger said.
Da’Quan Love, executive director of the Virginia State Conference NAACP, said with significant challenges facing Black people statewide and nationally, the holiday should be about advocacy and action rather than service.
“Let’s not just talk about my fraternity brother and talk about the service and talk about his life and quoting some of his famous quotes,” Love said. “Sadly his life has been reduced to one speech that’s been reduced to one quote that’s been reduced to one day, when in reality we know he was a man of advocacy and action.”
Former Del. Josh Cole, who represented the 28th District for two years until he was defeated by Republican Tara Durant in November, said that no one should quote King if they aren’t prepared to stand for his beliefs. He said that since Youngkin defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in November and a new majority has taken over the House of Delegates, he’s seen signs that some elected officials want to “turn back time” and limit measures such as no-excuse early voting.
“Do not let [King’s] name come out of your mouth if you’re not fighting for voting rights, a livable wage, affordable housing, women’s rights and racial reconciliation,” Josh Cole said. “Why is that? Because these were all the things that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King fought for while he was still alive.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526