Local officials stress importance of education, voting rights at King holiday event

Da’Quan Love, executive director of the Virginia State Conference NAACP, said with significant challenges facing Black people statewide and nationally, the holiday should be about advocacy and action rather than service.

“Let’s not just talk about my fraternity brother and talk about the service and talk about his life and quoting some of his famous quotes,” Love said. “Sadly his life has been reduced to one speech that’s been reduced to one quote that’s been reduced to one day, when in reality we know he was a man of advocacy and action.”

Former Del. Josh Cole, who represented the 28th District for two years until he was defeated by Republican Tara Durant in November, said that no one should quote King if they aren’t prepared to stand for his beliefs. He said that since Youngkin defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in November and a new majority has taken over the House of Delegates, he’s seen signs that some elected officials want to “turn back time” and limit measures such as no-excuse early voting.

“Do not let [King’s] name come out of your mouth if you’re not fighting for voting rights, a livable wage, affordable housing, women’s rights and racial reconciliation,” Josh Cole said. “Why is that? Because these were all the things that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King fought for while he was still alive.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

