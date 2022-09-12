Local photo exhibit will focus on wellness; reception set for Tuesday

An upcoming photography exhibit aims to show the diversity of wellness as seen through the eyes of young adults in the community. The PhotoVoice Reception will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Howell Branch of Central Rappahannock Regional Library.

Nine young adults from the greater Fredericksburg community made the pictures that will be displayed. Each received the same instruction: To define wellness using a camera. The resulting exhibit showcases a wide variety of subjects, from hiking to reading to learning new skills.

Rappahannock Area Community Services Board led the local PhotoVoice effort, which was part of a statewide media campaign called Activate Your Wellness. The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided funds for RACSB to undertake the initiative.

“I was inspired when these community members came together to share their images of community wellness,” said Michelle Wagaman, RACSB prevention services director. “PhotoVoice allows us to go past numbers and data; it allows us to see how other view where we live. You can see themes within the collection—nature, family, friendship. I am grateful for these volunteers sharing their time and perspectives with us.”

The reception will be held from 5–7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Howell Branch of CRRL, 806 Lyons Blvd., Stafford County. The event is free and open to the public. For details, call 540/374-3337 or email prevention@rappahannockareacsb.org.