Local pregnant woman, 33, dies from COVID-19

Pregnant with her second child, Ashley Totten started feeling bad about a month ago, and her father asked her to see a doctor.

She didn’t. Two more weeks passed, her condition worsened, and Ray Totten, who lives in King George County, offered to pick her up and take her to get medical help.

“She promised me she would go, and unfortunately, she didn’t,” he said.

By Sunday, April 18, Ashley Totten, who was more than six months pregnant, had a hard time walking and talking. The rescue squad took her to the hospital, where the 33-year-old and her unborn baby, named Amiya Nevaeh Totten, both died from complications of COVID-19.

The baby’s middle name is heaven spelled backwards, and the obituary for her and her mother said they both had “departed from this life to receive their wings among the angels.”

On Thursday, Roy Totten was finalizing arrangements for her funeral service on Saturday. He said he was feeling “kind of reserved right now” and wasn’t up to talking, saying her obituary covers the pertinent details.

He did say that his daughter, who had a 9-year-old named Briana Rae, often moved between his home in King George and that of her mother, Cheryl Lee Stafford, in Stafford County.