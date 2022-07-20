Local Project Linus chapter sends quilts to Uvalde

This week, Debbie Busby, who coordinates the Culpeper chapter of Project Linus, and volunteers packed up 25 boxes of blankets and sent them to Uvalde.

The boxes contained 200 child-sized blankets and four adult-sized blankets, all made by local volunteers.

The goal of Project Linus, a national nonprofit which has been in operation since 1995, is to provide handmade blankets to children in need.

Project Linus chapters regularly donate blankets to hospitals, homeless shelters and fire departments so they can be distributed to children who might need comfort, but the nonprofit generally does not extend its mission to adults.

However, after a shooter murdered 19 children and two adults—and injured 17 others—at Robb Elementary School in the small Texas town of Uvalde in May, Project Linus organizers decided that they couldn’t limit their mission.

The nonprofit put out a call to its local chapters for 5,100 blankets—one for each of the 4,300 students enrolled in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District and one for each of the 800 staff members, as well as one for every parent whose child was killed in the attack.

“It’s very unusual that we do blankets for adults. We really stepped out of our lane, so to speak,” Busby said. “But there is such turmoil there and we really want to bring some comfort to those families.”

Busby, who has coordinated the local Project Linus chapter for 11 years, said chapters around the country committed to providing all 5,100 blankets in just 4 1/2 hours.

“We got in at the very tail end,” she said.

Local volunteers stepped up to donate all 204 blankets that Busby committed, as well as all of the money—$1,164—needed to ship the boxes to Texas this week.

“I have a very, very giving group. My volunteers are beyond generous,” Busby said. “Every time I have a need—bam, they’re there.”

The fleece blankets and quilts will be handed out to each student and staff member in the Uvalde school district at the start of the 2022–23 school year.

Busby hosts blanket-making workshops quarterly at Rhoadesville Baptist Church in Orange County. The workshops are on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until whenever people leave, Busby said.

Anyone, regardless of age or skill level, is welcome.

“I’ve had people that have come in and we’ve taught them how to make quilt tops and finish them off,” Busby said. “Kids as young as 8 years old have come in and we’ve taught them how to sew. I tell many people, ‘If you can tie a knot, you can help finish a blanket.’ ”

In addition to attending the workshops, volunteers can make blankets and quilts at home in their spare time and leave them at the chapter’s drop-off sites.

Busby said it’s something folks can give a little or a lot of time to, and everything counts.

“You just put into it what you can,” she said. “You’re not required to do a certain number of hours a month or week. If you can make one blanket a year, that is one more smile that goes on a child’s face. It really doesn’t matter what you contribute, every little bit helps.”

Those interested in helping can contact Busby through her Facebook page, Project Linus of Culpeper, VA, or by emailing culpeperlinus@icloud.com.