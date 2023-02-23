Two local residents received the 2022 Governor’s Fire Service Awards on Wednesday for their work in raising awareness of the risks of occupational cancer firefighters face.

Ryan McGill of King George County, who works for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and is active with the International Association of Firefighters Local 2068 union, was honored for Excellence in Virginia Fire Services.

Steve Weissman of Spotsylvania County, who retired in 2021 after 46 years as a volunteer and career firefighter, received the award for Private Sector Excellence in Virginia Fire Service Support.

The men were among eight individuals, as well as the Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy and the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue, to be honored at the annual Virginia Fire Chiefs Association Expo and Symposium in Virginia Beach this week.

While Gov. Glenn Youngkin celebrated their “extraordinary contributions to the commonwealth,” another state official described how those recognized have responded to current conditions.

“With an increasing demand for service coupled with staffing shortages in both volunteer and career departments, it is important that we recognize these men and women who have a heart for service and routinely display acts of bravery while risking their own lives to save others,” said Brad Creasy, executive director of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs.

Both McGill, 42, and Weissman, 66, have sounded the alarm on occupational cancer, the leading cause of death among firefighters and responsible for three of every four line-of-duty deaths since 2019, according to the International Association of Firefighters.

McGill has helped lobby General Assembly members to expand Workman’s Compensation Insurance to cover more types of cancer, including thyroid and bladder. He also cited scientific research that concluded the byproducts of engineered wood “are extremely carcinogenic and were causing firefighters to be diagnosed with cancer,” according to a news release from the governor’s office about the awards.

McGill, who’s been in the fire service for 18 years, came out of a training exercise covered in resin in 2018. The material, known as OSB resin, is a synthetic material that binds several layers of wood products together.

“After a lot of research and help from our legislators, we were able to ban the use of OSB in live fire training,” McGill said.

The news release from the governor said “McGill has been at the forefront of making changes to better, not only the firefighters in Fairfax, but across the commonwealth and the rest of the country.”

McGill also has worked with Weissman, the state director of the Firefighter Cancer Support network, and the international firefighters’ group on ways to identify and limit exposure to carcinogenic materials.

Weissman got involved with the network in 2016, the same year he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Fellow firefighters who reached out to him told him about the network and its resources, including a mentor who helped provide guidance and support along the way.

After his cancer was treated successfully, Weissman decided this was his chance to give back.

“That’s been my new life focus, to give back to other firefighters who are battling this disease,” he said.

He makes sure each firefighter who is battling cancer gets a network toolbox which includes the “Firefighters Guide to Cancer Survivorship.” The manual has questions to ask the doctor, cancer presumption laws, caregiver information and how to talk to family and friends about the diagnosis.

“Equally important though, Steve ensures each firefighter is provided with a mentor,” states the news release. He “has mentored many firefighters, providing them brotherhood, comfort, and reassurance as they fight the battle of their life.”

Weismann also has worked with the network to develop a relationship with the Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center. They’ve developed an app and conduct surveys of Virginia firefighters to better understand the dangers, and cancer risks, they face.

Both men said they were honored, and humbled, by the awards, and appreciated the spotlight on one of the dangers of being a firefighter.

“What I’m thankful for is the recognition that the Cancer Support Network does on a daily basis,” Weissman said, “and to really recognize the problem of cancer and how it’s affected firefighters in Virginia.”