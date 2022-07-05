Local school systems look to fill vacant jobs, from principals to bus drivers

The 2022–23 academic year starts in just about a month and Fredericksburg-area school divisions still have teaching and support staff positions to fill.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools has the most licensed teacher vacancies of all area school systems—162 as of Tuesday, division spokesperson Rene Daniels said.

The division is also looking to fill 92 support staff positions—which include paraprofessionals, bookkeepers, registrars and program assistants—and 34 contracted bus driver positions.

In addition to the staff vacancies, Spotsylvania has four principal positions and one assistant principal position to fill, as well as five Central Office administrative positions, Daniels said.

Altogether, Spotsylvania has 288 open positions—or about 9 percent of all full-time equivalent positions.

The division has filled 243 licensed teaching positions and 39 classified personnel positions so far this year, Daniels said.

Spotsylvania is offering a signing bonus for new licensed employees who are hired for the 2022–23 year.

To receive the full bonus—which is $2,000 or $2,500 for teachers who sign contracts to teach at a Title I school or work as a school counselor, special education teacher, secondary math teacher, world language teacher or speech language pathologist—new hires must complete the year and commit to returning for the next school year.

Stafford County Public Schools has approximately 120 licensed teacher vacancies as of Tuesday, division spokesperson Hunter Berry said.

According to the division’s human resources website, these vacancies include vacancies at division preschool, elementary, middle and high schools as well as special education teacher positions based at the central office.

In addition to the teaching vacancies, Stafford has approximately 140 additional school-based vacancies, to include paraprofessionals, bus drivers, bus attendants and clerical staff.

Stafford is also seeking to fill six central office positions, Berry said.

Altogether, Stafford County Public Schools has about 266 open jobs, according to Berry—about 6 percent of the total employee population.

In Fredericksburg, the city school division has 35 open positions for certified teachers, Chief Human Resources Officer Sue Keffer said last week. There are also 10 paraprofessional positions, one custodial position, three counseling positions, two nurse positions and one speech pathologist position still open.

King George County Public Schools had 32 vacant licensed teaching positions as of Tuesday, according to its human resources website.

It also has 12 special education paraprofessional positions, two nursing positions, three school counselor positions and one elementary principal position available.

Caroline County has the fewest vacant teaching positions of all area school systems: 19 as of Tuesday, division spokesperson Kimberly Young said. Caroline is also attempting to fill 11 paraprofessional positions, 12 bus driver positions and three school counselor positions.

The division is offering a $1,000 signing bonus to all new hires.

