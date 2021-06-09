Local sisters will both have dogs competing at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this year

“You have to be able to tell they’re going to cover lots of ground efficiently,” she said. “You have to get into that flying trot and in these small rings, it’s difficult to show your dog’s movement and their beauty sometimes. Then you have to go search for bigger shows that have only German shepherds.”

Symonds knew Cash was a winning dog, but it was still a shock when she was invited to enter him in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which is the second-oldest sporting event in the country, preceded only by the Kentucky Derby.

“The more popular your breed, the harder it is to get in there,” Symonds said.

Gautreaux has found success with her dogs in a relatively short time. She has three AKC Grand Champion dogs, including Drake, and three Champion dogs.

Drake was also the U.S. Australian Shepherd Association’s Top 20 winner last year.

“He’s already won the biggest show he could win,” Gautreaux said.

She said she loves Australian shepherds for their smarts and the fact that they are good on farms and love horses, making them a good fit for her lifestyle.