Local social justice groups join to repair downtown house

The week before Thanksgiving, volunteers started giving some much-needed love to a large house in downtown Fredericksburg.
They stood on ladders to sand siding, chip away peeling paint and apply a fresh coat. They raked leaves, moved giant rocks and pulled up weeds.
Community organizer Bradley Smith said the owner of the home, a widow in her 80s, has provided housing—often rent-free—and daily meals to the local low-income and transient population for decades.
He said she has waived rent for all her tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic. But years of generosity have left her without extra funds to maintain her house, leading to its aesthetic decline.
Smith is chairman of the board of Downtown Greens, Fredericksburg’s community garden, and said he learned of the homeowner through Jeannette Kurucz, the organization’s garden coordinator.
He reached out to the Fredericksburg Freedom Initiative, a coalition of local groups working for racial justice—many of which were seen marching and protesting in downtown streets in the summer and fall—to see if they would be interested in helping fix up the home.
“A lot of those protesting have been fierce advocates for other causes in the area,” Smith said. “There is so much energy and passion. How can we channel the energy of people who are out marching 10 hours a day into something else meaningful?”
Local protests against police violence sprung up after George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Smith said he noticed widespread support for the protesters’ cause early on, but that support has waned.
He said he has been active in the Black Lives Matter movement for four years and marched with the local groups this summer. He said the message of Black Lives Matter is important and “needs to be said,” but that it also alienates people.
“You have to talk to people where they are,” Smith said. “In Fredericksburg, there are people from everywhere, a mix of cultures. We can’t talk in terms of binaries.”
In addition to his work with Downtown Greens, Smith tries to build a healthier community through his own organization, Creekmur Collective. He looks for ways to bring people together through service at the most neighborly level.
“There are material needs we can meet right now, within the law,” he said. “We don’t have to wait for a new police chief or new laws.
“The things that are killing us is lead in the water in Flint and the Mayfield neighborhood [in Fredericksburg] not having a grocery store,” Smith continued.
The Fredericksburg Freedom Initiative undertook several other service projects this summer, such as clearing overgrowth from a historic alley with ties to the Underground Railroad, organizing several river clean-ups and volunteering at Downtown Greens.
Smith thought they would be interested in joining him in his new endeavor, and they were.
Fixing up an elderly neighbor’s house is still a form of protest, Smith said.
“It’s an indictment of our society that a widow in her 80s would be put in this situation,” he said.
Smith and members of the Fredericksburg Freedom Initiative began work on the downtown house Nov. 21. Smith said from the start, passers-by who saw what they were doing wanted to help, donating money and time.
Downtown restaurants, such as Pimenta, Soup and Taco, Benny Vitali’s and Curitiba Art Cafe have donated food to the workers.
Smith said the volunteers plan to finish work on their first home restoration project soon.
“The goal is to get the home to the point where [the owner]’s only concern is what to serve her tenants for breakfast,” he said.
The collective then hopes to schedule more projects in aid of those who are older, income-constrained, marginalized or who give back to the community more than they are able to give to themselves.
“This is how America was made,” Smith said. “We didn’t invest in the stock market. We invested in our neighbors. I would like to develop a culture where every block is looking for its [neighbor in need] and lifting them up.”
