Local social justice groups join to repair downtown house

Smith thought they would be interested in joining him in his new endeavor, and they were.

Fixing up an elderly neighbor’s house is still a form of protest, Smith said.

“It’s an indictment of our society that a widow in her 80s would be put in this situation,” he said.

Smith and members of the Fredericksburg Freedom Initiative began work on the downtown house Nov. 21. Smith said from the start, passers-by who saw what they were doing wanted to help, donating money and time.

Downtown restaurants, such as Pimenta, Soup and Taco, Benny Vitali’s and Curitiba Art Cafe have donated food to the workers.

Smith said the volunteers plan to finish work on their first home restoration project soon.

“The goal is to get the home to the point where [the owner]’s only concern is what to serve her tenants for breakfast,” he said.

The collective then hopes to schedule more projects in aid of those who are older, income-constrained, marginalized or who give back to the community more than they are able to give to themselves.

“This is how America was made,” Smith said. “We didn’t invest in the stock market. We invested in our neighbors. I would like to develop a culture where every block is looking for its [neighbor in need] and lifting them up.”

