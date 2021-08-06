Local, state virus cases climbing at levels not seen since vaccines became available

New COVID-19 cases are climbing in the Fredericksburg area at a rate that hasn’t been seen since vaccines became widely available.
More than 100 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and Friday in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. April 22 was the last time the area saw a triple-digit increase in one day. The health district is speeding toward 30,000 cases as 29,567 people have tested positive for the respiratory disease since March 2020, according to the state health department.
Hospitalizations have more than doubled in the last eight days. As of Friday, 26 people were being treated in the area’s three hospitals for virus symptoms, according to RAHD data.
The health district’s death toll is inching closer to 300. Two new deaths were reported Friday, both men—one Black, in his 60s, in Spotsylvania and another, 80-plus, in Caroline. They’re among 296 local residents who have died since the pandemic began.
Another metric that hasn’t been seen since mid-April is a positivity rate of almost 10 percent. The rate measures the number of positive cases among all tests taken and is one indicator of how quickly the virus is spreading. As of Friday, the local rate was 9.8 percent, higher than the state rate of 7.1 percent.
Also on Friday, every locality in the health district had transmission rates high enough to warrant the use of masks inside public spaces, according to newly updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Likewise, Virginia’s case numbers have exploded this week at levels not seen since the early spring and show a dramatic increase from the previous month alone. In the first week of July, the number of new people reported to have COVID-19 hovered between 132 and 273 per day in Virginia. In the first week of August, new cases in the state ranged from 1,165 to 1,845 a day.
Breakthrough cases, which happen when fully vaccinated people get COVID-19, doubled in the last week. The state updates those numbers every Friday, and local health officials said there has been a lag between infections they’re seeing and what gets posted on the state website.
However, the state seems to be catching up with its backlog as it reported 3,359 breakthrough cases this year. Of the total, 218 people needed hospital care and 50 died. The highly contagious delta variant is believed to be causing the increased infections as health officials say it spreads more than twice as fast as previous infections.
The delta variant also accounts for more than 90 percent of positive cases nationwide that have been tested to determine a variant, according to the CDC.
Even with the growing number of breakthrough cases, the majority of infections are occurring among the unvaccinated.
As of Friday, those who hadn’t received a vaccine accounted for 98.55 percent of all cases, 97.33 percent of hospitalizations and 98.21 percent of deaths reported statewide this year.
RAHD officials said this week that almost one of every five local cases since July 1 has involved someone fully vaccinated. Officials did not have statistics for how many local people who’d been vaccinated were hospitalized or had died.
