Six times in the span of about six weeks, Nana Noi heard about people who had died by suicide, and she suspected the numbers were just “scratching the surface.”

Some were local residents, others were acquaintances of colleagues. Those who died were teenagers, members of the LGBTQ community and the homeless, she said.

“I took it really hard and really badly,” said Noi, community outreach coordinator for the Rappahannock Emergency Services Council. “It just really brought it home. There’s so much to live for, and I was asking, what can we do, what kind of information can we put out to let people know there is help?”

About the same time, officials with the Rappahannock Area Health District and the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board were sharing similar concerns. The number of suicides in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford rose 21% from 2021 to 2022, to 53 deaths, according to the state health department.

In addition, the rate of suicides per 100,000 people was higher in smaller counties such as Caroline and King George than larger ones, said Michelle Wagaman, RACSB’s prevention director.

“It’s such loss,” Wagaman said about the impact suicide has on a community. “Loss of life, loss of relationships, it’s also that opportunity, the future that is missing.”

Their collective concerns led to a forum on suicide prevention that will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Participants will hear local suicide data, the state’s prevention plan, risk and protective factors, local community resources and supports available for service members, veterans and their family members.

The session is part of the EMS Council’s monthly meeting for COPE, Community Outreach Patient Engagement.

Presenters include Allison Balmes–John, population health manager with the local health district; Angela Jameson, community engagement and partnerships coordinator with the Central Virginia VA Healthcare System; Laura Robertson, suicide prevention coordinator at the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services; and Wagaman.

Those interested can register at http://bit.ly/45TS4pQ.

Noi said she hopes the same message will be stressed at the discussion on suicide prevention as is emphasized during COPE workshops and outreach.

“You are the help until help arrives, you need to know basic skills to save a life,” she said.

While COPE campaigns also focus on recognizing signs of stroke, what to do in the event of an overdose or how to stop bleeding, Wednesday’s session on suicide prevention will help participants look out for telltale signs that others may be contemplating suicide.

Wagaman wants to “encourage people to be noticers, to notice and to reach out and to check in on friends and acquaintances, if something doesn’t feel right.”

She’s also interested in forming a local coalition on suicide prevention. Anyone in the community who’s interested can attend a meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the RACSB’s River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania County. Those interested can contact Wagaman at mwagaman@rappahannockareacsb.org or 540/374-3337, ext. 7520.

There have been various efforts in the last decade to form a coalition, but they never stuck, Wagaman said. She believes the current energy, and momentum, is right for it.

Suicide has a ripple effect, and reports suggest that for every death by suicide, “there are 25 attempts we may not know about and 150 lives affected,” she said.

Wagaman believes the number of those impacted are even higher — and everyone has a role to play, not just those with clinical or medical training.

Last week, Lt. Tabatha Merrell of the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office won the American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award for the state of Virginia for her efforts in talking down a would-be jumper off the Falmouth bridge in December. When people are in crisis, she said, others need to remind them “that whatever’s going on right now is not permanent so don’t make a permanent solution for a temporary problem.”

She also tries to impart the same message that’s on the mind of Noi, Wagaman and others with the suicide prevention program.

“I try to tell people, check on one another, just be kind,” Merrell said. “You never know what someone is going through. If we don’t look out for one another, who will?”