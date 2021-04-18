Local transgender author's memoir shines a light on community 'relegated to the fringes'

Ford got counseling and completed the process of transitioning to female under professional medical care. In 2016, she took a job with Fredericksburg Area HIV/AIDS Support Services.

“Fredericksburg has been a very, very good place for me,” she said. “It was a big change coming from [Miami] but I needed that to reset myself.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, Ford, like many others, took advantage of the abrupt slow-down to do something she’d always wanted to do: write.

“I knew I wanted to write a book that was going to inspire, and I was on the fence about getting so personal as to expose things about myself that could put me in a position where people were to ridicule me or affect me professionally,” Ford said. “However, in the prewriting phase, I understood that I had to be transparent.

“Nothing is more empty than hearing someone say, ‘I’m successful, but I did it all myself.’ That’s not true. I had a terrible time. I failed miserably and got involved with a whole bunch of stuff, but by the grace of God, I was able to get on my feet. I had to be transparent, even though it was scary.”

Ford said she wanted to “own her own narrative, the good, the bad and the ugly” and also shine a light on the transgender community.