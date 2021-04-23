Local virus cases, hospitalizations continue climb

While new COVID-19 cases continue on an even keel statewide to the point the governor will relax some restrictions on social gatherings next month, the same trend is not true locally.
The Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, saw its highest daily case number since Feb. 12 on Wednesday, when 170 people tested positive for the virus. New case counts were between 130 and 170 for three of the past four days. A week earlier, new daily cases ranged from 80 to 106.
The area’s three hospitals were treating 64 patients with the virus on Friday, more than twice as many as a month ago. And the health district’s positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all those taken, continues to be higher than the state’s average. On Friday, it stood at 9.4 percent locally compared to 5.8 percent statewide.
Even more unusual are case counts in Caroline County, the most rural locality in the health district. It reported an unprecedented 270 new cases from Friday, April 16 to Friday, April 23. Five times since April 10, Caroline had more new people testing positive than during the all-time high peaks of virus transmission in December, January and February.
Part of the reason for the huge spike is a problem the Virginia Department of Health has encountered before: medical providers who don’t turn in test reports in a timely fashion. One Caroline County office submitted at least 130 results—and possibly more—for COVID-19 tests going as far back as January, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist for the health district.
When data is dumped at one time like that instead of submitted to the state as it happens, it makes it difficult for health officials to have accurate—and timely—information on the spread of the virus.
“It’s just one more example of health districts, health departments and VDH really relying on providers to get information to us in a timely manner,” Chamberlin said. “Otherwise, it causes confusion for everybody.”
Caroline cases seemed to have returned to normal by Friday, when there were only two new reported cases. And while the county’s case counts went through the roof earlier this month, its positivity rate wasn’t abnormally high, prompting health officials to speculate that the spike was mostly due to the backlog in results reporting.
Jason Loftus, Caroline’s chief of fire and emergency services, believes otherwise. He said the county “is seeing an uptick in cases from a few months ago.”
He wonders if some of the increase in positive cases, locally and districtwide, is because health officials and volunteers who were offering free, regular clinics for COVID-19 tests have shifted their efforts to vaccinations. That probably means more people who are getting tested actually have symptoms, he said, versus a few months ago when residents might see the free clinics—or have a testing opportunity at work—and think, “What the heck, I’ll get tested,” he said.
The PACS Urgent Care in Ruther Glen is testing far fewer people these days than in the winter, according to a spokesperson who didn’t want to be named. She said she wouldn’t be surprised, though, if more people are infected.
“I think a lot of people were stuck in the house for too long,” she said. “Now everyone’s out and about, a lot of people are not wearing their masks, not social distancing, they’re not taking the precautions any more like they were in the beginning.”
To date, 263 local residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including two residents of Stafford County whose deaths were reported on Thursday and Friday. One was a white man, the other, a Black woman. Both were in their 70s, and neither lived in a long-term care facility.
No deaths have been reported from local nursing homes and assisted living facilities since April 5, presumably because a high percentage of their residents have been vaccinated. Because the area still has a high positivity rate, the facilities continue to test staff and residents regularly for the virus.
Some of the tests have revealed what’s known as “breakthrough” infections, when people who are fully vaccinated develop COVID-19. Local health officials say there have been about a dozen known breakthrough cases in the health district among more than 83,000 people who’ve been fully vaccinated—a rate that’s comparable to the national average.
“While it may be unsettling to some that it is still possible to contract COVID-19, even after you have been vaccinated, the important thing to note is that all of these known cases in our area have been asymptomatic or mild in nature,” Chamberlin said. “No serious symptoms, thank goodness!”
No vaccine is 100 percent effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Virginia Department of Health is asking medical providers to report cases of these breakthrough infections. If people have developed COVID-19 more than two weeks after they’re fully vaccinated, their cases should be reported to local health departments so officials can “better understand how these vaccines work in real-world conditions,” Dr. Norm Oliver, the state health commissioner, said earlier this month.
Local health officials are asking residents to consider the vaccine another layer of personal protective equipment and “that we all still need to be vigilant and follow the safety mitigations we know to help stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19: wear a mask, practice social distancing, and practice excellent hand hygiene.”
