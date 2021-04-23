Local virus cases, hospitalizations continue climb

While new COVID-19 cases continue on an even keel statewide to the point the governor will relax some restrictions on social gatherings next month, the same trend is not true locally.

The Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, saw its highest daily case number since Feb. 12 on Wednesday, when 170 people tested positive for the virus. New case counts were between 130 and 170 for three of the past four days. A week earlier, new daily cases ranged from 80 to 106.

The area’s three hospitals were treating 64 patients with the virus on Friday, more than twice as many as a month ago. And the health district’s positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all those taken, continues to be higher than the state’s average. On Friday, it stood at 9.4 percent locally compared to 5.8 percent statewide.

Even more unusual are case counts in Caroline County, the most rural locality in the health district. It reported an unprecedented 270 new cases from Friday, April 16 to Friday, April 23. Five times since April 10, Caroline had more new people testing positive than during the all-time high peaks of virus transmission in December, January and February.