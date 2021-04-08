Local virus cases see biggest increase in seven weeks

On Thursday, the Rappahannock Area Health District reported its largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases in more than seven weeks as another 122 people tested positive for the virus.

The additional cases put the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, over the 25,000 mark. Since the pandemic began more than 13 months ago, 25,035 local residents have had confirmed infections.

Also rising are the number of people being treated at the area’s three hospitals for COVID-19 symptoms. As of Thursday, there were 47 patients hospitalized, up from 42 the day before.

The RAHD’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, was 9.6 percent, higher than the state rate of 6.2 percent.

In Spotsylvania County, the Sheetz store on U.S. 1 in Massaponax closed Wednesday after staff members tested positive, said Nick Ruffner, the company’s public relations manager. He didn’t say how many workers were infected but said Sheetz was “taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact and exceeding all sanitization guidelines.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}