Local virus cases up among 20-somethings; outbreaks reported at Caroline school and Stafford care facility

In addition, health district officials have been working with another long-term care facility in the Fredericksburg area—Harmony at Falls Run in Stafford—about an outbreak. The situation hasn’t been reported on the state website, so it’s not clear how many cases are involved.

While facilities for the elderly work to contain spread in their buildings, more people on the opposite end of the age spectrum—those in their 20s—are testing positive, Balmes–John said. Younger people typically don’t get as sick as their older counterparts, but that’s not always the case, said Dr. Christopher Newman, medical director at Mary Washington Healthcare.

“If 100 get infected, one or two could have a very serious outcome,” he said. “Young people are not immune to the risk of serious outcome, and there’s a high risk of them spreading the disease to someone else.”

As public health officials interview those who’ve tested positive—to assess who they’ve been in contact with—they’re hearing similar scenarios. They were exposed at Fourth of July gatherings, while on vacations, at restaurants, “even things like kids’ birthday parties,” Balmes–John said.