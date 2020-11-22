Local virus death toll at 96; area reports 152 new cases over weekend

Over the weekend, the death of another elderly Spotsylvania County resident was reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District, along with 152 new cases of people who tested positive for COVID-19.

With the latest death—of a white man, age 80-plus—the local health district has reported 96 deaths associated with the virus. Almost 50 of those fatalities occurred in long-term care settings as the most recent one did.

Spotsylvania County has recorded far more deaths than any other locality in the health district because of outbreaks at such settings; 57 Spotsylvania residents have died compared to 22 in Stafford County, six each in Fredericksburg and Caroline County; and five in King George County.

Meanwhile, Stafford continues to see dramatic increases in new cases and is poised to hit the 3,000-mark this week. The county has had 2,990 people test positive for COVID-19 since March, and Spotsylvania isn’t far behind with 2,916 cases, as of Sunday’s report.

“Numbers are crashing through the ceiling,” said Mary Washington Healthcare CEO Mike McDermott about local trends mirrored across the state, nation and world. “We’re seeing new records every single day.”