Local virus death toll rises to 122 people

On the first day of the new year, the state health department reported that another 5,000 Virginians had tested positive for COVID-19—for the second day in a row—and three more local residents had died.

There were 5,182 new cases statewide on Friday for a cumulative total of 354,766 since the pandemic began in March. Across the commonwealth, 5,081 people have died, including 122 residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The most recent fatalities included a Latino man in his 60s from Stafford County and two women, one Black and one white, from Fredericksburg. Both were age 80-plus. None of them lived in a long-term care facility.

The local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, saw a smaller daily increase—158 additional people testing positive on Thursday—than in recent days, but cases still rose across the board. For the first time since the pandemic began, Caroline topped Fredericksburg in the number of cases (1,062 to 1,048), but more people have died in the city than Caroline (11 to nine).