Local virus death tolls reaches 70; Caroline ICE facility has outbreak

As of Friday, the website showed four current cases at the Caroline facility, out of a population of 166 detainees, but an ICE spokesperson said there may be a delay in reporting because data has to be validated before it’s posted online.

The ICE site shows nine total COVID-19 cases at Caroline and 5,878 cases, and six deaths, in ICE facilities nationwide since February, when virus testing began.

Detainees at the Caroline facility are being processed for asylum in the United States or removal from the country, according to the center’s website. The facility is surrounded by Fort A.P. Hill, but is not part of the Army base.

Like long-term care centers, correctional facilities in potential for the virus to be spread once it’s introduced into a building, states the Centers for Disease Control. Those detained live, work, eat, study and participate in activities within confined spaces; new people often enter regularly from other facilities; and social distancing may be difficult because of crowded conditions, according to the CDC.

The only other correctional facility in the local health district is the Rappahannock Regional Jail, which has had no reported outbreaks, according to state data.