Local virus metrics finally starting to drop a bit

Finally, the number of new COVID-19 cases is dropping in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The decline hasn’t lasted long enough to be called a trend. Officials like to see numbers go in the same direction for at least two weeks before that happens, but the metrics are looking better.
The seven-day average of new cases stood at 62 a day on Friday compared to 111 a day a week earlier. The number of people being treated for virus symptoms in the area’s three hospitals has fluctuated a bit during the week, but was 41 on Friday compared to 64 the week before.
And the area’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, is coming down as well. It had passed 10 percent in mid-April, then dropped to 7.6 percent by the end of the month.
“We’ve come down from a high of 10.6 percent in just over two weeks, which is a positive sign that vaccines are working,” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the local health district which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. “Getting to a day, even here and there, when there are no new cases, hospitalizations or deaths to report will be wonderful.”
Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened yet.
Three new deaths were reported this week: two women and one man, all white. Two were in their 60s and one was age 80-plus. Those who died were residents of Fredericksburg, Stafford or Spotsylvania.
None had lived in long-term care facilities. No deaths have been reported from local nursing homes or assisted living facilities since April 5—presumably because of the high vaccination rates among residents.
To date, 266 people in the local health district have died from COVID-19, including 17 deaths in April. Fourteen of those deaths involved people age 60 and above while three were between age 33 and 59.
At least 55 percent of adults and 80 percent of those age 65-plus have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Chamberlin said. The local health district tracks the number of adults vaccinated while the state looks at what percentage of the overall population has been inoculated.
While the health district’s positivity rate is going down, it’s still considerably higher than the state rate, which was 4.7 percent on Friday. And it’s higher than all five health districts which abut some portion of the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Of the 35 health districts in Virginia, only six had higher positivity rates than the Rappahannock Area Health District on Friday. Four were in the populous Hampton Roads/Virginia Beach area and two were in southwestern Virginia.
Health officials consider the positivity rate an important measurement because a higher rate means there’s probably more community transmission of the virus. Lower rates suggest less spread, which means localities can relax some of the restrictions put in place.
Last spring, the World Health Organization cited a 5-percent positivity rate as a good measurement for when localities could consider reopening.
The local health district hasn’t been able to identify any unique reasons why the positivity rate has remained higher in the Fredericksburg region. Possible causes suggested are prevalent everywhere: students are back in school, people are suffering from COVID-19 fatigue and have relaxed some precautions or they’ve stopped wearing masks and social distancing because more people have gotten vaccinated.
“RAHD certainly wants to remind everyone to continue to follow safety measures to protect themselves, their families and their communities,” Chamberlin said. “Getting vaccinated is one more step we can all take to put this pandemic behind us.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425