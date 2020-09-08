Local women find ways to help others amidst pandemic, cleaning a park and creating library

With all the bad news the pandemic and civil unrest is bringing us these days, I’m always glad to feature positivity in this space.

I do that today by sharing details of the selfless efforts of two women: one a Spotsylvanian who collects trash so others can enjoy a beautiful park, the other a Stafford resident who has started a sharing library in her community of Falls Run.

Lisa Hardin Strother is the self-described “trash lady” who fills bags with trash three times a week on her regular two-hour walks along Lee Drive, part of the Fredericksburg National Battlefield Park.

I heard about Strother from several others singing her praises, all folks who regularly walk or cycle on Lee Drive, which winds for miles from Lafayette Boulevard and across Landsdowne Road before dead-ending at a parking lot where Civil War cannons sit nearby.

The 55-year-old who has her own cleaning business said that when the pandemic hit, she was eager to have something healthy to do, both for herself and her mother-in-law, who regularly walks with her.

“It was getting depressing being shut in all the time,” she said of the pandemic’s early days. “The best thing to do is to get out to Mother Nature and get some exercise.”