Local youth sports groups challenge Spotsylvania high school turf rental fees

Local youth sports groups feel the Spotsylvania County Public School system is charging too much for rental of the artificial turf fields at the high schools.
"For the past 15 months, the School Board and administration have stonewalled us and other organizations through these high fees,” Marcello Manzano, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Fredericksburg Soccer Club (FSCI), said in a press release written in conjunction with Academy Futbol Club opposing Spotsylvania's rental rates.
Spotsylvania County voters in 2014 approved a bond referendum that included funds for the installation of artificial turf fields at all five county high schools. The fields were installed in 2019 and 2020 at an estimated cost of $1.3 million each.
According to the existing approved regulations governing the community use of school facilities, county-based nonprofit organizations can rent the turf fields for $200 per hour, plus a $300 flat fee and the cost of a site supervisor and custodian.
All together, it would cost nonprofit Spotsylvania-based organizations $2,990 to rent one of the fields for a 10-hour event.
The School Board on Monday heard proposed revisions to the guidelines that would eliminating the $300 flat fee and lower the hourly rental rate to $150 per hour for Spotsylvania-based nonprofits, but Manzano said this is still too much.
"For us, it's really simple—it's all about the kids," he said in an interview Monday. "Anything that undermines access is a concern of mine and concern of many other groups in this area. That's really what it comes down to. It's all about the kids and giving them an opportunity to play on weekends when the school fields are sitting empty."
Under the new proposed guidelines, a Spotsylvania-based nonprofit could rent the fields for either a one-time or recurring 10-hour event for $1,590.
"If they’re going to propose something that is fair and equitable, they should be closer to the hundreds as opposed to the thousands of dollars," Manzano said.
The board voted on Monday to postpone a vote on the new rates until March. Board members Baron Braswell, Kirk Twigg and two central office staff members proposed the guidelines and will continue working on them until the next board meeting.
Manzano said the current rental rates prevent FSCI from using the fields because they would have to raise registration fees for players to cover the cost.
"One-third of [almost 600 kids] in the program pay reduced fees or on scholarship," Manzano said. "That's why this is a sensitive issue to us. We just can't raise the feeds on the underserved community."
FSCI typically rents grass fields from the county Parks and Recreation department for games, but needs a site for games when the grass fields are closed for maintenance.
According to a press release issued by FSCI and Academy Futbol Club, the high school fields have only been rented twice since the first one became available in the summer of 2019. The remaining four fields were completed in the spring and fall of 2020.
FSCI and Academy Futbol Club say neighboring counties and facilities charge less for rental of their turf fields.
Rental of the turf fields at Stafford County high schools is $85 per hour for county residents and $50 per hour during the winter months (November through February), with related custodial fees.
Small indoor turf fields rent for $70 an hour at the privately-owned Fredericksburg Field House. Large fields at the facility rent for $140 an hour.
Ten members of the community spoke in favor of increasing access to the turf fields during the School Board meeting Monday night.
"To me, it's about commitment to kids," said Hugh Rist, speaking from his experience as a sports journalist and coach. "Youth sports programs are heavily supported by other school boards and turf fields are used constantly at affordable prices.
"This investment on the part of School Board pays dividends when kids get to high school. This School Board has gorgeous facilities that are unused because of policies this board has adopted."
Manzano said the community has already paid for the turf fields through the 2014 bond referendum.
"Every time I drive by Riverbend High School on a weekend, [the field] is empty," he said. "Many people in county schools talk about getting return on their investment. All your potential customers are going to other locations because other locations are far more affordable."
Braswell said the purpose of the fields "first and foremost" is to serve the students. The Battlefield District board representative said students will be using the fields soon for football and field hockey practice and games.
"It's always been our desire to have a reasonable and competitive rate," Braswell said. "I believe there are some who misunderstand the role of the board and its policy. [Our role is] not just to consider what we do for the soccer organization, but what we do for football, lacrosse, etc.
"We have to make sure we have a rate that is not only reasonable but fair. We understand that and know that and we’re working that process through."
Fellow board member Twigg said the board "still has a distance to go" before the fields are accessible to these other county teams.
"We do need to continue to work on those rates if we’re going to succeed at allowing these citizens within our community to use them," he said.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele