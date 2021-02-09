Local youth sports groups challenge Spotsylvania high school turf rental fees

Manzano said the community has already paid for the turf fields through the 2014 bond referendum.

"Every time I drive by Riverbend High School on a weekend, [the field] is empty," he said. "Many people in county schools talk about getting return on their investment. All your potential customers are going to other locations because other locations are far more affordable."

Braswell said the purpose of the fields "first and foremost" is to serve the students. The Battlefield District board representative said students will be using the fields soon for football and field hockey practice and games.

"It's always been our desire to have a reasonable and competitive rate," Braswell said. "I believe there are some who misunderstand the role of the board and its policy. [Our role is] not just to consider what we do for the soccer organization, but what we do for football, lacrosse, etc.

"We have to make sure we have a rate that is not only reasonable but fair. We understand that and know that and we’re working that process through."

Fellow board member Twigg said the board "still has a distance to go" before the fields are accessible to these other county teams.

"We do need to continue to work on those rates if we’re going to succeed at allowing these citizens within our community to use them," he said.

