Locals start nonprofit to assist minority business owners in Fredericksburg area

Joshua’s Hand is hosting a launch event on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. at the Center for Faith and Leadership across from the University of Mary Washington campus.

Leading up to the event, Joshua’s Hand will match all donations up to $1,000, and will give the total amount to an in-need minority business at the launch.

“We know that a lot of minority businesses struggle to get business capital and have a tendency to fund from their own household income,” Henry said. “So the thought is that by supporting these businesses, they will be able to scale up to a place where they can hire and afford that real estate on Caroline Street.”

The obstacles Henry faced when starting her business are not uncommon among minority entrepreneurs.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency, minority-owned firms are much less likely to be approved for small business loans than white-owned firms.

If they do get approved, they are more likely to receive lower amounts and higher interest rates.

Those discrepancies have made minority business owners more likely to not apply for small business loans out of fear of rejection.