Locust Grove academy helps meet 'overwhelming' demand for caregivers

“He just kind of inspired me to work with people in need and kind of led to where I’m at today,” she said, adding she won’t have trouble finding a job. “The medical field is a constantly hiring environment, so many people here are in need. It’s a job that’s in very high demand.”

Bailey Clements had planned to become a registered nurse and was in college last year when the pandemic began. But as the classes went on, she “wanted to be hands on” working with patients so she switched to the CNA class. Like her classmate Mikeesha Henderson, she’d like to start as a home health care worker, advance to a nursing home and eventually become a registered nurse and work in a hospital.

Helanna Shaw said her “heart grew” after she had her daughter, Kaia, two years ago.

“I came to realize that everyone is someone’s child and that’s honestly why I think being a CNA is a great job. You have to care for people and take care of them like they’re family,” said Shaw, who also works nights as a bartender and applies some of the same thought processes to both fields. “Everyone’s a person. You don’t know what they’re going through and you don’t know their stories.”