Loisann's Hope House CEO Lisa Crittenden accepts new statewide position

Loisann's Hope House CEO Lisa Crittenden will leave the organization next month to start a new position as statewide Medicaid growth leader with United Healthcare.

The organization's program director, Cait Woodward, will serve as interim director beginning Dec. 5, the board of directors announced Monday in a press release.

Crittenden has served as executive director and later CEO of Loisann's Hope House since 2013.

During her tenure, the organization—which is the region's oldest and largest family homeless shelter—doubled its budget and, assisted by a significant donation from the Silver Companies, expanded from three buildings to six.

Loisann's Hope House—which in 2017 was re-named for Loisann Silver Chacon, a social worker and sister of Silver Companies owner Larry Silver—also took over management of the area Homelessness Helpline and expanded its programming to include prevention and rapid re-housing services.

Board Chair Adam Fried said in a press release that he will miss Crittenden's "incredible enthusiasm and charismatic leadership."

Woodward said Crittenden is "leaving behind a legacy of hope and a strong team of individuals to continue the work at Loisann’s Hope House."

"I look forward to working with our great team to expand the vision of 'No family homeless' and open the doors of new possibilities," she said.