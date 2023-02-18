An estimated 15.6 million Americans, or one of every five adults who had COVID-19, continue to have symptoms of the illness.

Those with long COVID still have issues that they didn’t have before their infection at least three months after their diagnosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why does the lack of sense of smell or taste linger for some and not others? Or why do some people develop chest pain and shortness of breath and have symptoms that are even more severe than their initial infection?

“That’s one of the weird things about long COVID,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D–Virginia, who recently hosted the nation’s first summit on the matter. “You can be in the hospital on a ventilator for 30 days and not have long COVID. You could have a mild case and have severe long COVID. Why? We don’t know the answer to that question.”

He started the session, held in Richmond, by describing his long COVID, which he said is mild compared to what others face. He said his nerve endings, from his nose to his toes, feel like they’ve been dipped in Alka–Seltzer.

“They just tingle, 24/7,” Kaine said. “I describe it as they’ve all had five cups of coffee and they’re ready to go.”

State and federal officials attended the gathering along with five patients from across Virginia who’ve had varying issues with long COVID, but faced some of the same problems such as skepticism from doctors or not being able to find specialists.

Cynthia Adinig of Fairfax County and Mattie Smith of Tazewell County both went to emergency rooms when they thought they were having a heart attack. As issues continued, with Adinig having temporary paralysis and Smith, brain fog and headaches, both said doctors didn’t take them seriously and quickly labeled them as drug seekers.

“They treated me as if I were a drug user and repeatedly drug tested me for symptoms without my knowledge,” Adinig said.

Smith eventually found a provider willing to get to the bottom of her medical problems. Tests revealed she had an underlying thyroid issue that was made worse by COVID. She was treated for the problem and while she’s not 100%, she’s certainly “far better than I’ve been for the last few years.”

While Kaine said people typically don’t think about long COVID in children, Katy Tochtrop of Prince William County described problems faced by her 11-year-old son, ZZ Defonde. He faces daily headaches, vision problems including color blindness and ongoing exhaustion.

Like others, Tochtrop has waited for months for appointments with specialists and been frustrated by the lack of knowledge among medical providers at all levels.

“Trying to figure out which doctor can address which symptom or just trying to get an appointment is exhausting,”’ she said. “We’ve got to find a better way to get coordinated care to support our long COVID families and others that may have chronic problems.”

Federal agencies are working to improve access to services and to implement clinical guidelines because “this multisystem condition requires a multisector approach,” said Admiral Rachel L. Levine, assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Administration for Community Living offers a report that outlines more than 300 federal programs available to those with long COVID. It’s available at acl.gov/covid19/resources-people-experiencing-long-covid. The same website provides information on national research on long COVID.