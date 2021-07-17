Longtime Fredericksburg Parks and Rec director announces retirement

“I’ve never seen you upset. I’ve never seen you uptight,” Kelly said. “I’ve never heard the words ‘I can’t’ come out of your mouth in that entire time.”

Shelhorse is credited with assisting in the development and opening of the Motts Run Nature Center, Fredericksburg Dog Park, Dixon Park, Doris Buffett swimming pool and the Fredericksburg Roller Hockey rink.

She also helped introduce the First Friday concert series, the Urban Trail Ride and the Rappahannock Soap Box Derby. She’s been a part of a team that received more than 20 local, regional, state and national awards for coordinating special events.

Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. said he first encountered Shelhorse when she organized the Midnight Madness basketball event when he was a teenager growing up in the city. Frye was so inspired by the program he made reintroducing it one of his first priorities when he joined City Council.

“I just want to say thank you publicly for everything and the impact programs like that made on me,” Frye said.