Longtime Fredericksburg Parks and Rec director announces retirement

The Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation department has lost its “spark plug.”
That’s the term Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and others on City Council used to describe Jane Shelhorse, who has announced her retirement after 27 years.
Greenlaw read a proclamation recognizing Shelhorse’s contributions to Fredericksburg at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
Shelhorse was hired as the parks and recreation leisure services coordinator in 1985 and was promoted to assistant director the following year. She was hired as director in 2016. She left the city for several years and was the parks and recreation director in Louisa County before returning.
Shelhorse said when she arrived in Fredericksburg 36 years ago, she sensed it was “something special.”
“The city is just an amazing place to call home,” Shelhorse said. “It’s been a true honor to serve this community. I hope during my tenure we’ve enhanced the lives of our residents, neighbors and visitors.”
Greenlaw and City Council members said the energetic Shelhorse and her staff did just that.
The proclamation stated that she helped grow the city’s recreation offerings with innovative activities each year.
Councilman Matt Kelly said Shelhorse set a standard for future city employees to emulate.
“I’ve never seen you upset. I’ve never seen you uptight,” Kelly said. “I’ve never heard the words ‘I can’t’ come out of your mouth in that entire time.”
Shelhorse is credited with assisting in the development and opening of the Motts Run Nature Center, Fredericksburg Dog Park, Dixon Park, Doris Buffett swimming pool and the Fredericksburg Roller Hockey rink.
She also helped introduce the First Friday concert series, the Urban Trail Ride and the Rappahannock Soap Box Derby. She’s been a part of a team that received more than 20 local, regional, state and national awards for coordinating special events.
Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. said he first encountered Shelhorse when she organized the Midnight Madness basketball event when he was a teenager growing up in the city. Frye was so inspired by the program he made reintroducing it one of his first priorities when he joined City Council.
“I just want to say thank you publicly for everything and the impact programs like that made on me,” Frye said.
Councilman Jason Graham said Shelhorse’s energetic personality was on display when he first met her in 2018. The Washington Capitals had just captured the Stanley Cup the night before and she showed up to an introductory meeting with the new councilman wearing the jersey of goalkeeper Braden Holtby.
“It really exemplified your energy and your passion,” Graham said. “No matter what you do, you put all your heart and soul and into it.”
Shelhorse’s former position was advertised and the closing date for accepting applications was July 5. Fredericksburg Public Information Officer Sonja Cantu said the target for hiring a replacement is late summer or early fall.
Shelhorse plans to remain active in the Fredericksburg community during retirement.
“I am lucky because for me it really has been a fun career,” Shelhorse said. “We work really hard to make it look easy. But it’s exciting to see the kind of connection we create in our community.”
