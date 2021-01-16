Longtime Fredericksburg planner retiring after more than 30 years

When Erik Nelson was first hired by Fredericksburg to handle a Community Development Block Grant in 1989, things were much different than they are today.
Nelson said Fredericksburg’s proximity to Interstate 95 and Washington always meant it was in a good position to thrive, but, back then, there were rarely raises for city employees and much of the work was done in-house rather than contracted out.
He said the Spotsylvania Mall (now Spotsylvania Towne Centre) was the region’s retail backbone, but since then, other developments such as Central Park and Celebrate Virginia have sprung up, and downtown Fredericksburg is lively after long being known for its historic character and antique shops.
“The change has been remarkable,” Nelson said. “I think we’ve created a business-friendly community that has a certain amount of pride in itself.”
Nelson, 68, is retiring after more than 30 years in the city. His most recent position was a four-year run as the Fredericksburg transportation administrator. He previously served as the city planner.
City Manager Tim Baroody said Nelson’s flexibility allowed him to work in different capacities.
Nelson’s retirement will take effect March 1.
“We appreciate Erik’s many contributions to the Fredericksburg community and wish him well in the future,” Baroody said.
Nelson grew up in Northern Virginia. His father worked for the federal government and the family also lived in Washington and Maryland.
He spent 12 years in the Navy. He was living in California when he married his wife, Mary, and later moved to Fredericksburg—an area he was familiar with from his childhood.
He was hired by the city in March 1989 after working with a defense firm in Alexandria writing weapons manuals.
He said Jervis Hairston was the planning director when he was hired, and Tony Cooper was the city manager. He recalled a tight-knit planning staff that was instrumental in many projects, including bringing the VRE to Fredericksburg.
Nelson also served as a liaison to the city’s Architectural Review Board for 25 years. He helped produce a handbook on the city’s Historic District that’s still in use today.
“The support for the Historic District was a little bit tenuous,” Nelson said. “A lot of people had done it, and were doing it certain ways. There was opposition that we had to overcome. When you do it for 25 years, you’re able to implement certain things. We provided training for the members and we worked really hard to make sure the processes had integrity.”
Nelson said the ARB members involved in conducting the training workshop won state and national awards. He’s also proud that during his time with the city, the train station received a grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation for renovations, the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization was established, the Embrey Dam was removed at no cost to the city, a records management program was established and wayside panels were introduced to tell the story of the city.
“Everything is always a team effort,” Nelson said. “Lots of staff and elected officials were involved in the things that I helped do. I want to give credit where credit is due. I had great fortune to work with some really good people and I think we did some really good things over the years.”
Nelson was hired for his current role in January 2017 and said he operates a “one-man division.” Since his transfer from city planner to transportation, the city’s trail system has expanded and now includes 10 miles of trails. He also helped the city secure $35 million of VDOT funds to improve roads with just a $1 million match.
Nelson is looking forward to spending time with his wife and son, Thomas, who also lives in the city. He’s nearly completed a book on the second Civil War battle of Fredericksburg. He has 1 1/2 chapters to complete and is searching for a publisher.
“Being the city planner for many years, I’ve learned a lot about Fredericksburg and its hidden places,” Nelson said. “It’s something I’ve been working on for many, many years.”
