Longtime Fredericksburg planner retiring after more than 30 years

Nelson grew up in Northern Virginia. His father worked for the federal government and the family also lived in Washington and Maryland.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He spent 12 years in the Navy. He was living in California when he married his wife, Mary, and later moved to Fredericksburg—an area he was familiar with from his childhood.

He was hired by the city in March 1989 after working with a defense firm in Alexandria writing weapons manuals.

He said Jervis Hairston was the planning director when he was hired, and Tony Cooper was the city manager. He recalled a tight-knit planning staff that was instrumental in many projects, including bringing the VRE to Fredericksburg.

Nelson also served as a liaison to the city’s Architectural Review Board for 25 years. He helped produce a handbook on the city’s Historic District that’s still in use today.

“The support for the Historic District was a little bit tenuous,” Nelson said. “A lot of people had done it, and were doing it certain ways. There was opposition that we had to overcome. When you do it for 25 years, you’re able to implement certain things. We provided training for the members and we worked really hard to make sure the processes had integrity.”