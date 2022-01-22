Longtime newspaper man, Vietnam veteran 'spread positivity into the world'

Reporters who were having a hard day often returned to the newsroom to find Carl’s ice cream on their desk, courtesy of Mann. Reporter Kristin Davis once discovered the back end of her car had been smashed in the FLS parking lot while she was in the newsroom.

No one fessed up, but Mann meticulously measured the damage, determined that a circulation truck was responsible and convinced the company to fix the car. He personally saw to it that the vehicle went to a quality repair shop and was restored appropriately.

“I will forever remember how he came to my rescue when he didn’t have to, and how kind and steadfast he was,” Davis said.

Mann was never ruffled, even on a deadline. When presented a problem, the most discontent he showed was an eye roll and a “woh, boy!”—which usually made the crisis of the moment seem funny.

“Jim was the soul of the newsroom,” said retired FLS Editor-in-Chief Ed Jones. “He not only had this commitment to tell-it-like-it-is journalism, he also had a manner about him that was so infused with kindness.”