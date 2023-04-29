When the grandchildren of Elmer Oakes Jr. were old enough to raise an animal as a 4–H project, they found themselves in the same situation their fathers faced — and the exact one Oakes encountered when he was their age.

Elders told the youngsters they were going to do it. Period.

“They really didn’t have much choice to a degree, but you know, it was something I did so I wanted them to at least try it,” Oakes said about his children and grandchildren. “After two or three years, if they didn’t like it, I wouldn’t have made ‘em keep on doing it, but most of the time, after you get started in it, you’ll keep on going.”

As a result of that philosophy, three generations of Oakeses have herded hogs, heifers and hefty steers at the Fredericksburg FFA and 4-H Jr. Livestock Show and Sale. One Oakes or another has been front and center, exhibiting in the show ring, working behind the scenes or simply cheering on other participants for the better part of 55 years.

“It’s been a family affair down through the ages,” said Ray Simms, a longtime Spotsylvania County Extension agent who’s retired from that post but is still involved with the event through the Spotsylvania Farm Bureau.

The Livestock Show and Sale marks its 75th anniversary this year and is planned Friday and Saturday at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell. Two of the 72 participants will be part of the Oakes family from Spotsylvania County.

Those who gather at the First Bank and Trust Company Pavilion will represent the counties of Caroline, Essex, Hanover, King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Richmond as they showcase hogs, goats, lambs and beef animals.

“It kinda makes you proud,” said Oakes, who’s “Big Grandaddy” to Kacey, 15; Hayden, 12; and Haylee Rae, who’s 4 and not yet old enough to compete. “Especially with the grandkids, you’re the one enjoying it with them while their daddies are doing all the work. You know how that is, right? Proud to have a tradition going on.”

Learning life skills

When the show and sale began, Fredericksburg was markedly more rural, and the event gave farm kids the chance to compete and show off their animals.

As farmland declined and the region produced more housing developments than cornfields, the number of entrants from traditional farm families dwindled as well.

The Oakeses are among the few participants still rooted in farming, as Elmer Oakes Jr. has raised hogs almost all his life, just as his late father, Elmer Oakes, did. However, he also has a full-time job off the farm, just as his sons do.

In the midst of the changing environment, the show and sale adapted, too. Livestock clubs added goats and sheep to the mix, mainly for homeowners who didn’t have a lot of acreage but wanted their children to have the backyard farm experience, Simms said.

“We’ve changed our projects for a changing clientele for our 4–H members and their families, and it’s been a good thing,” he said.

Whether the young participants, who range in age from 9–19, come from farms or urban neighborhoods, they all gain something by raising a livestock project, said Wendy Herdman, senior 4–H Extension Agent in Westmoreland and Richmond counties.

The young people have to purchase a calf, pig, lamb or kid — or take one they’ve bred — and raise it, get it comfortable with people, track its vet bills and food costs and document all the records in a project book.

They need to be able to discuss various aspects of raising cattle with judges in the show ring, then hope they find enough buyers to start a bidding war over their animals during the sale, which is held as an auction.

Marty Moore, manager at Southern States Petroleum, has had many club members visit his office over the years and make their sales pitch, asking his company to bid on their projects. Pictures of them and their animals line the store walls, and he looks forward to the event every year.

“Seeing the kids and how involved they are and how they’re looking to further their education and all, they learn so much and do a great job,” he said. “We like to sponsor them as much as we can to get more youth involved, it’s really needed. Our future depends on it, when you think about.”

Even though times have changed over three-fourths of a century, the lessons learned remain the same, Herdman said.

“I think that the life skills that are taught through these projects are skills that can be applied in any time and in any place,” she said. “Those are skills kids needed 75 years and they’re skills kids still need today.”

High on the hogs

Elmer Oakes Jr. is the second of three children of Elmer and Sarah Oakes. His older sister, Hazel, started showing before him in 1968, and his younger sister, Becky, participated for about eight years.

Hazel Oakes, who died last year of COVID-19 complications, also made headlines for other farm-related pursuits. In 1975, she was chosen queen of the Spotsylvania County Farm Bureau, a contest that judged applicants on speech, interviews with the judges, poise and general appearance.

Elmer Oakes excelled in the show ring. During his final year in the event, he and Becky “all but swept the steer and hog competition” in the 1983 show, according to a story in The Free Lance–Star. He won the grand champion and reserve champion steer, grand champion single and pair of hogs and the Virginia Feeder Pig Association’s sweepstakes award. She took home reserve champion in hogs and first place in senior fitting and showing.

In 1996, Elmer Oakes’ oldest son, Elmer Oakes III, known as E.L., had his picture in the paper after winning ribbons for market hogs. By 2022, the next generation was earning top prizes as Kacey Oakes, E.L.’s daughter, won the reserve champion market hog at the show and sale.

Chances are, Kacey treats her hogs — Elliott, Bacon and Piggy Small — a little differently than her father and grandfather do.

“My pigs like belly rubs and marshmallows,” she said.

“They spoil ‘em,” said Big Granddaddy.

Builds character

Kacey’s cousin, Hayden, is the oldest child of Elmer Oakes Jr.’s second son, Walter. At 12, Hayden already has discovered that auctioning an animal isn’t nearly as fun as raising and showing it.

His first year, he had a show steer named Earl, a black Angus the family had bottle-fed after the calf’s mother died. Walter tended to Earl before and after school, brushed his coat and hugged his neck, and trained him how to act right in the ring.

After the show and sale, Earl was sent to slaughter, and Hayden, 9 at the time, was walloped by the loss.

He made it home without getting upset, but once inside, his emotions took over. His parents, Walter and Jessica, were shaken up, too, but not nearly as much as Big Granddaddy.

Elmer Oakes Jr. claimed that seeing his grandson upset is what bothered him the most — and at that comment, the other family members rolled their eyes and smirked.

Regardless, Hayden is making sure he doesn’t go down that road again. This year, he’s showing two Angus heifers, Daisy and Ellie Mae. The plan is to bring the females back to the farm after the show, and have Daisy bred so Hayden hopefully can show her calf next year.

Hayden’s father, Walter, was able to build up a small herd with money he made from selling his livestock projects. He saved the rest for his future and paid for a well, septic system and other amenities at his home in Paytes with profits from 4–H projects.

There’s some jokes among the Oakeses about the effort being all about financial gain, and Big Granddaddy says “the apple didn’t fall far” from the tree when it comes to the money-pinching ways of Walter and Hayden.

Then, Walter Oakes gets serious, saying the experience goes beyond money, and that he hopes his son learns the same lessons he did.

“I tell him I’ll help him, but they’re his animals,” he said, stressing that having that responsibility “builds character. They gotta work for something. Ain’t nothing free in this world.”