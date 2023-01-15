Lots of local seats are up for grabs in November election

At least one locality in the Fredericksburg region already is gearing up for the Nov. 7 election, when every county sheriff and commonwealth's attorney, treasurer and revenue commissioner as well as members of county Boards of Supervisors and School Boards will be up for reelection.

King George County will hold a workshop for potential candidates from 6–8 p.m. Jan. 30 in the boardroom of the Revercomb Building, at 10459 Courthouse Drive. Registrar Lorrie Gump and Virginia Department of Elections staff will discuss eligibility requirements, filing deadlines and other steps involved in running for office.

At this point, few office-holders in the Fredericksburg area have made public announcements about their plans. An exception is Annie Cupka, who's finishing her first term as at-large supervisor in King George. Before she issued wishes for a merry Christmas and happy new year at a Dec. 20 meeting, she announced she will not seek a second term.

Cupka said her family is celebrating "multiple major milestones in 2023" and she planned to be there with them instead of campaigning.

Her seat is one of 16 positions on Boards of Supervisors in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford that will be up for grabs this fall. Culpeper County also will have four seats on the ballot for its Board of Supervisors; Orange County will have three; and Westmoreland County, five.

The same number of positions will be on the ballot for School Boards in those localities.

While presidential elections tend to attract the heaviest voter turnout, off-year elections give residents the chance to pick local representatives who will determine, among other things, how much they pay in local taxes.

Most counties in the Fredericksburg area split up elections so a portion of their boards are up for election every two years, according to an election calendar from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Under that schedule, 2023 marks a biggie in local races. Across the state, the majority of board races are on the ballot in Virginia counties as well as all county constitutional officers (treasurer, commonwealth's attorney, commissioner of revenue and sheriff). There are also elections for representatives on soil and water conservation districts and clerks of court who are elected for eight years while others serve four-year terms.

The November election also will include 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates and 40 in the State Senate.

The state election department has information on its website on what's involved in running for local office, both for the June 20 primary, if needed, and Nov. 7 general election.

Candidates have until April 6 to file for the primary and until June 20 to get on the ballot for the general election. They must have lived in Virginia for at least a year before the election, be a registered voter and reside in the locality (and district, when applicable) they wish to represent.

More information is available from the Department of Elections at elections.virginia.gov.