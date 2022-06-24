 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louisa to celebrate new Bark Park with Petapalooza on Saturday

To celebrate the opening of Louisa County’s new Bark Park location, the Louisa County Animal Shelter will host a Petapalooza event on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature vendors, music and children's activities. 

There will also be a ribbon cutting for the Bark Park at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Sheriff’s Office K9 demo at 11 a.m. Tours of the Animal Shelter will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shelter animals will be available for meet-and-greets, adoption and foster throughout the event.

The new bark park is now next to the animal shelter, which is at 17 Sacred Heart Ave.

