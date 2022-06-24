Louisa to celebrate new Bark Park with Petapalooza on Saturday

To celebrate the opening of Louisa County’s new Bark Park location, the Louisa County Animal Shelter will host a Petapalooza event on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature vendors, music and children's activities.

There will also be a ribbon cutting for the Bark Park at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Sheriff’s Office K9 demo at 11 a.m. Tours of the Animal Shelter will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shelter animals will be available for meet-and-greets, adoption and foster throughout the event.