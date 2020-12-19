Love of Corvettes drives desire to give back

This has been a year full of political and social issues that have driven the nation further apart.

But for the members of the Battlefield Corvette Club, love of the classic sports car is stronger than all of those issues—and it fuels a desire to give back to the community.

“During this crazy year of COVID and political issues, there’s been no divisiveness in the club, which is a major statement,” said club President Roger Austiff. “We all know that everybody has their own beliefs and it takes a lot of fruit to make a fruit basket and we respect that fact.”

“The [Corvette] is the centerpiece that brings us all together,” he continued.

The car is also what inspires club members to raise funds for local charities all year.

“We’re always looking to figure out how we can give back,” said Rino Pivirotto, the club’s membership director. “Our cars are very nice cars. Some of us have had [Corvettes] since maybe our first or second car, and others are relatively new owners, but we feel blessed to have one of the world’s best sports cars, so we try to give back.”