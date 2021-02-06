Love of reading moves Spotsylvania resident to create Imagination Library

DiDonato said she was visiting her son and daughter-in-law in North Carolina when they told her she should sign up with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to get a free book each month for DiDonato’s grandchild.

That sounded like a great idea, but when she got home, she found it wasn’t possible here.

That’s when DiDonato got busy.

“I got on their website and found out that in the entire state of North Carolina and Ohio, where the local costs are funded by the state, every child from birth to the age of 5 has the opportunity to sign up at no cost,” she said. “That’s not true in Virginia or in our area, so I decided I was going to start a local organization here.”

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library foundation provides the infrastructure of the core program, including managing a secure central database for the book order system and coordinating book selections and wholesale purchasing. It also covers the cost of the program’s administrative expenses and coordinates the monthly mailings.

But it also requires some local or state buy-in, with the need to raise what amounts to $2.10 per child per month, or $25 a year for a kid to receive an age-appropriate book every month.