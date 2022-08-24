Lt. Gov. Earle–Sears: 'What you do, first responders, is not in vain'

Some in the audience had entered a burning building in Spotsylvania County to pull two people to safety or had risked life and limb in the middle of a blizzard to get a bleeding, pregnant woman from King George County to the hospital.

Others spent thousands of hours investigating what was described as “one of the most gruesome crimes” ever seen in Spotsylvania, or led efforts to find the man who had tried to abduct a 9-year-old Stafford County girl.

The efforts of local men and women in uniform, as well as those of two citizens who sprang into action to help a Fredericksburg Police Officer being assaulted, were honored Wednesday by the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle–Sears was the speaker at the sixth annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast and Awards, held at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. She told those gathered that, when they see footage of people smashing windows or burning businesses in other areas—and get the feeling that the world has turned upside down—they may wonder: “Is this the country I’m fighting for, is it worth it?”

“I’m going to tell you, it’s worth it, America is worth fighting for,” she said. “What you do, first responders, is not in vain. We see it and we’re glad you’re there because when you are running toward the violence, toward the fire, and we’re running the other way.”

Earle–Sears said she didn’t know what made them decide to be the one who saves others “but we’re so thankful that you’ve chosen to do that.”

About 300 people from Fredericksburg and surrounding counties gathered for the two-hour program that included breakfast, speeches, presentations and a regional honor guard whose members carried some of the shiniest axes ever manufactured.

While the awards are designed to honor special achievement, Chamber president Susan Spears admitted most people will never understand what first responders face.

“As we go about our daily lives, we will never know about all the terrible things you see, the near-misses, the things that keep you awake at night,” she said.

Elected officials from local and statewide offices, as well as law enforcement and fire and rescue organizations across the region, gave standing ovations to each of the following award winners.

EXCELLENCE IN CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

Fredericksburg Police Detective Patrick Lamb was assigned to investigate a suicide and noted suspicious and contradictory statements from the victim’s boyfriend, said Police Chief Brian Layton. Evidence Lamb uncovered determined the victim had not died by suicide and the boyfriend was charged with murder.

Lamb received several accolades from the family “during what I imagine was the worst time in their lives,” Layton said, as Lamb was able to bring a balance of investigative skills and compassion to the case.

Spotsylvania Detectives Jesse Hanrahan and Jim Herdman had never investigated a homicide before they were responded to a May 2019 call from a shocked father who found his 14-year-old son dead. The teen, his mother and another person were found, bound and gagged, with their throats slit—“one of the most gruesome crimes” ever committed in the county, said Spotsylvania Capt. Liz Scott.

The detectives discovered the mother’s deceased boyfriend was a noted drug trafficker and they used cellphone records to determine that five Philadelphia men had been in the vicinity. Hanrahan and Herdman put more than 4,500 hours into the 18-month investigation and made 10 trips to Pennsylvania.

“Without the tremendous work ethic and dedication to the duty, this heinous crime may have never been solved,” Scott said, adding that all five suspects have been charged, and found guilty, of three counts of murder and other charges.

Detective Nicholas D. Ridings was the lead investigator in a Stafford case that involved an attempted abduction of a 9-year-old girl at Embrey Mill. The child was able to escape from the would-be abductor, told her father, and after the 911 call was placed, Stafford officers saturated the area. Ridings accepted the award on behalf of all those who got involved, both in the search and subsequent standoff with the suspect.

“Thanks to the outstanding investigative efforts and teamwork, this dangerous offender was apprehended and removed from the street,” said Sheriff David Decatur.

Also from Spotsylvania, Detective Renee Jacques was honored for her ongoing work in criminal investigation, including being the Sheriff’s Office “expert” in fingerprint evidence.

HEROISM

David Moody, chief of King George County’s Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, described a harrowing scene from January’s blizzard. A woman with a high-risk pregnancy had developed bleeding and needed to get to the hospital, but power lines, trees and snow blocked roads.

Responders from the Sheriff’s Office and fire and rescue service worked together to get the patient from one outpost to another—and at one point, put her in the Jeep of a motorist they saw along the way when responders couldn’t get around a downed tree. Once she was able to get into an ambulance, the county’s brush truck went ahead of the rescue squad, plowing the road from King George to Mary Washington Hospital.

“Along the way they were presented with crashed and stranded vehicles, a jack-knifed tractor–trailer and had to detour through downtown Fredericksburg in order to finally make it to the hospital” where the patient delivered little Maddie, Moody said.

The effort involved team members in all departments of law enforcement and fire and rescue, the chief said, stepping to the side to give the spotlight to the central figures in the rescue operation who stood behind him on stage.

They included: Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Simmons; EMS members Shawn Simmons, Christina DeGruy and Kevin Cook; firefighters Kameron Henderson and Rodney Ash; and 911 Center officers Rhonda Goddard and Madison Kerns.

A similarly extraordinary call happened in December 2021, when firefighters encountered a blazing fire at a home on Gordon Road in Spotsylvania. As they entered the house, they found two victims on the floor and were able to get them out and into the hands of medics in less than 5 minutes, said Chris Lonzo, a Spotsylvania division chief.

“This is a very rare event for us to arrive on the scene, have significant fire conditions and for our personnel to be able to pull two victims, render care and have complete positive recovery,” Lonzo said.

Those involved were Capt. Andrew Pullen, Lt. Gregory Fleck, Firefighter Joshua Murdock and Technician Nathan Ogden.

An incident with Virginia State Police Trooper Adam Burrows illustrated “the many dangers the men and women in blue face on a daily basis,” Sgt. Keith Hairston told the audience. He described Burrows’ pursuit last month of a driver who clocked at more than 100 mph on Interstate 95. The chase started in Spotsylvania and continued into Northern Virginia, where the driver was apprehended and jailed—and that’s when the “incident gets unique,” Hairston said.

Burrows learned the suspect was wanted in Richmond for a shooting that left at least one person dead and several injured.

CITIZEN VALOR AWARD

Layton presented the Citizen Valor Award honor to “two incredible people, Robin King and Daniel Rasul.” The city police department got a call last summer about a suspicious person rummaging through unlocked vehicles in the Walmart parking lot.

Officer F.P. Murphy responded and located the suspect. King and Rasul also were in the parking lot and noticed how uncooperative the suspect was being.

As it turned out, police said, the suspect was trained in martial arts and proceeded to tackle Murphy to the ground and begin punching him in the head. King and Rasul came to Murphy’s aid and pulled the man off him. When the suspect ran away, the two joined in the pursuit and helped Murphy take him into custody.

The audience broke into applause at that point.

“I can’t thank them enough for their bravery, for putting themselves in danger,” Layton said. “It shows we are stronger when we work together.”