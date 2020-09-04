Madison County man killed in single-vehicle wreck on Mountain Run Lake Rd. in Culpeper

Virginia State Police reported a second deadly crash in Culpeper County this week.
Trooper J. Tanner is investigating a single-vehicle fatal wreck that occurred at 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 on Mountain Run Lake Road, according to a news release from State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
A 2000 Ford F-250 was traveling east on Mountain Run Lake Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected, ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree.
The driver of the Ford, George W. Lee, 56, of Leon, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Lee was not wearing a seat belt.
A passenger in the Ford, a 34-year-old man, was uninjured. He was also not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
A Culpeper man was killed Sunday in the town of Culpeper when he stopped on the U.S. Route 29 entrance ramp and got out of his vehicle to fix an issue with a trailer his vehicle was pulling.
The man was then struck and killed by another vehicle that failed to stop while entering the highway ramp.
